Preview: Jets at Sharks

Home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs remains a possibility for the San Jose Sharks, who seek their third straight victory and fifth in six contests when they begin a season-ending two-game homestand Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. San Jose can climb into second place in the Pacific Division with a pair of victories and either two regulation losses by Los Angeles or three by Anaheim, as it trails both the Kings and Ducks by three points.

Joe Thornton leads the Sharks with 79 points and needs two tallies to give the club six 20-goal scorers this season. Winnipeg continues its season-ending three-game trek through California after edging Anaheim in overtime on Tuesday. Blake Wheeler, who tops the team with a career-high 74 points, has collected six goals and six assists during his personal-best nine-game point streak while Mark Scheifele has notched four tallies and seven assists on his career high-tying eight-game run. The Sharks and the Jets split their first two meetings this season, with each posting a 4-1 victory on the road in January.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), CSN California Plus (San Jose)

ABOUT THE JETS (33-39-8): Drew Stafford has recorded 21 goals, his highest total since netting 20 with Buffalo in 2011-12, but enters Thursday with a career-worst minus-22 rating. It also is the worst mark on the team, with injured Bryan Little a distant second at minus-13. Winnipeg will need to address its special teams in the offseason as it ranks last on the power play (14.4 percent) and 25th on the penalty kill (78.8) through Tuesday.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (45-29-6): Thornton’s next point will be the 1,339th of his career, breaking a three-way tie with Denis Savard and Dave Andreychuk for 28th place on the all-time list. The 36-year-old also is three assists shy of passing Doug Gilmour (964) for 13th in league history. With a league-best 28-10-3 road record, San Jose has recorded the second-most road wins since the inception of the NHL (Detroit, 31 in 2005-06) and is one of only two teams (Montreal - 1976-77 and 1977-78) to register two seasons of at least 27 victories away from home, as it notched 27 in 2007-08.

OVERTIME

1. The Jets are seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season.

2. By winning each of its last two games, San Jose would reach the 100-point plateau for the eighth time in franchise history.

3. Winnipeg is expected to start Ondrej Pavelec against San Jose, with fellow G Michael Hutchinson likely to be in net for Saturday’s season finale at Los Angeles.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Jets 2