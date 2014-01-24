Pavelski’s goal the difference as Sharks edge Jets

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Joe Pavelski found himself in the right spot at the right time again Thursday.

San Jose’s white-hot left winger Joe Pavelski scored the game’s only goal to break a scoreless tie in the third period as the Sharks beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0.

“He’s always around the net,” Sharks captain Joe Thornton said. “That was a big goal. We needed this one tonight.”

Pavelski struck for his team-high 28th goal at even strength at 6:48 of the third period following a Winnipeg turnover. That is all backup goaltender Alex Stalock needed as his 20 saves stood up for a second straight shutout to extend a scoreless streak to 140:59 in the process.

“When he’s in he gives us a chance to win,” Thornton said. “Two zeroes in a row in a pretty good feeling for him, I‘m sure.”

Winnipeg suffered its first loss under coach Paul Maurice, who was 4-0 since replacing Claude Noel on Jan. 12.

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Sharks

“The most important thing is you need to know when you’ve played well and we did that tonight,” Maurice said. “We need to find ways against a great team like that to simply our game, simply our approach.”

San Jose’s Justin Braun corralled Winnipeg center Olli Jokinen’s weak backhand flip at the right point. The Sharks defenseman skated toward the slot and sent a soft backhand effort toward the goal that Pavelski tipped past Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec.

“He pulled it off the wall good, kind of cut the seam there,” Pavelski said of Braun. “I got a little lucky to tip it.”

Pavelski, who had a second-period power-play goal waved off, moved along into second place in the league lead for goals behind only Washington winger Alexander Ovechkin with 35. Pavelski leads the league with 19 goals in 21 games since Dec. 10, and has seven in four games to move within three of his career-high 31 scored in 2011-12.

“I’d been expecting to score for a while, sometimes it happens, sometimes it doesn‘t,” Pavelski said.

“It was a good road trip for us,” Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “They got the bounce and we didn‘t. (Pavelec) certainly did a great job to keep us in it. We can take a lot of positives out of this game.”

As little ice as there was in the first period became less in the second as the two teams combined for only 15 shots on goal to remain scoreless after 40 minutes.

The Sharks earned their only power play of the first two periods when Jokinen held Thornton at 14:03. And it appeared the Sharks broke through when Pavelski punched home a rebound just five seconds later.

But the goal was waved off as referees ruled goaltender interference on Thornton, who ended up on Pavelec after the Sharks’ captain was pushed by Jets’ defenseman Mark Stuart.

San Jose’s one-shot power play was matched minutes later when the Jets managed only one shot on goal after Sharks right winger Mike Brown charged Trouba into the end boards.

The Sharks were guilty of a pair of offensive-zone penalties in the opening period, but killed Pavelski’s early minor, allowing two shots while outshooting the visitors 2-1 following trip by right winger Tommy Wingels at 12:48.

The Jets had the two best 5-on-5 chances late in the period. Anticipating a cross-ice pass, Stalock stretched for an impressive right-pad save on left winger Andrew Ladd at 18:40 following a Thornton turnover to Winnipeg center Bryan Little.

“He was going to have to lunge for it so I didn’t think he could get the shot high,” Stalock said. “Felt good to take a scoring chance away from them.”

And Stalock watched with 10 seconds left as Truba’s backhand attempt at the right post slipped behind the goalie and out the other side instead of crossing the goal line.

“That’s awesome,” Pavelski said of Stalock. “He’s come in and played great for us, made some big saves for us. It’s great for the team.”

NOTES: This is the first visit by the Winnipeg Jets in San Jose since Dec. 7, 1995. ... San Jose backup G Alex Stalock started for only the second time at home this season. Stalock was coming off of a shutout win in Florida on Jan. 18. ... RW Marty Havlat, LW James Sheppard and rookie D call-up Taylor Doherty were healthy scratches for the Sharks while D Zach Redmond, LW Eric Tangradi and C Eric O‘Dell did not dress for the Jets. ... C Jim Slater (sports hernia), D Paul Postma (blood clot), RW Matt Halischuk (right arm) and D Grant Clitsome (back) remain out for Winnipeg while San Jose continues to await the return of C Logan Couture (hand), D Scott Hannan (concussion), RW Raffi Torres (knee surgery), RW Adam Burish (back surgery) and LW Tomas Hertl (knee surgery). ... The Jets beat the Sharks 5-4 during a shootout Nov. 10 in their only other meeting this season. ... Winnipeg returns home to play three of its next four, including Saturday against Toronto. ... San Jose hosts Minnesota on Saturday and Los Angeles on Monday.