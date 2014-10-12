Sharks, Stalock down Jets 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks have started the season as a stingy team.

Alex Stalock posted the team’s second straight shutout out of the gate during a 3-0 home-opening win over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

“The hard work we put in early on is paying off,” Stalock said. “It’s early. Penalty kill has been good early, not many second chances.”

Stalock stopped 30 shots three nights after Antti Niemi blanked the Los Angeles Kings 4-0.

“Both goaltenders have to feel good about how they’ve played,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “Defensively, we got running around a couple of times, but we didn’t give up the big mistake.”

San Jose scored twice during a 1:50 span early in the first period and got a breakaway goal from Patrick Marleau in the second to support Stalock, who collected his third career shutout.

“We didn’t have a very good start,” Winnipeg right winger Michael Frolik said. “If you can survive the first 10 minutes in this building, you can be successful. We didn’t do that. We have to learn and then come back with a better start.”

The only downer for the hosts’ night was an ineffective power play that went 0-for-8, including a stretch of four minutes in the third period when the Sharks didn’t even register a single shot on goal. They also has zero shots on goal in the third period for only the third time in team history.

“The power play sucked the life out of our team,” McLellan said. “It’s as weak as it’s been in a long, long time and we’ve got some work to do.”

Winnipeg’s frustrations on offense two nights after scoring six times against Arizona reached a boiling point when right winger Dustin Byfulgien got tossed from the game after banging on the penalty box glass after getting sent off for spraying snow on Stalock midway through the third period.

“We had to spend almost an entire period in the box,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said. “There was some frustration that got built over the first 30 minutes, but we can’t spend so much time in the box.”

Marleau scored for the second time in as many games to start the new season on a breakaway inside of the final minute of the second period to give the Sharks a 3-0 lead. His 439th career goal pushed Marleau past Pavel Bure into 69th on the NHL’s all-time list.

The Jets, held to seven shots on goal by mid-game, came to life during the second half of the second period, but Stalock was up to the task.

“They changed it up after the first period, got pucks in deep, banged and crashed. Maybe banged a little too hard,” Stalock said. “It was tough to battle through some of their big guys in front, but our defense did a good job clearing them out.”

The Sharks dominated the opening 20 minutes, scoring the only two goals while putting 15 of the period’s 18 shots on goal.

Defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored his first of the year with a wrist shot from the center of the blue line, a puck that deflected off Stuart and past Winnipeg goalie Ondrej Pavelec at 3:22.

San Jose struck again at 5:12 as last year’s rookie sensation Tomas Hertl scored his first of the season on a mini-breakaway. Right winger Joe Pavelski hit center Joe Thornton with a cross-ice pass at center, and Thornton fed Hertl.

NOTES: San Jose RW Mike Brown, who didn’t play after blocking a shot in the second period, left the arena with two fingers bandaged on his left hand. ... Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said Saturday that LW Evander Kane will miss at least two weeks after injuring his knee against Arizona two nights earlier. Kane, who collided with linemate C Mark Scheifele, underwent tests on Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. RW Anthony Peluso and D Grant Glitsome did not dress. ... Despite being the first goalie to shut out a defending Stanley Cup champion since 1941-42, Antti Niemi served as San Jose’s backup as second-year G Alex Stalock made his season debut. ... San Jose F Eriah Hayes cleared waivers and was assigned to AHL affiliate Worcester. Hayes was a healthy scratch in the Sharks’ season-opening 4-0 win at Los Angeles. ... The Jets play their first set of back-to-backs by following Saturday’s game at Los Angeles on Sunday. ... C James Sheppard (knee), RW Tyler Kennedy (upper body), RW Raffi Torres (knee) and LW Barclay Goodrow (hand) remain out for San Jose. ... LW John Scott and D Matt Irwin did not dress for San Jose.