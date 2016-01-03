Jets soar over Sharks for rare road win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Winning on the road Saturday night felt just as good as the Winnipeg Jets remembered.

Getting goals from Drew Stafford, Joel Armia, Mathieu Perreault and Nikolaj Ehlers, the Jets defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1 at SAP Center, ending their six-game road losing streak.

The Jets had lost 12 of their previous 13 road games before beating the Sharks.

“It’s a great feeling,” Perreault said. “We finally pulled it off. We’ve been playing well and getting close to getting there. Tonight was a great battle for 60 minutes, and I‘m very happy with that win.”

Rookie goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves for the Jets (18-18-2).

The Jets won a road game for the first time since Nov. 27 when they beat Minnesota 3-1. They were coming off a 4-2 road loss Thursday against Arizona. The Jets gave up two power play goals in the third period in that loss, and coach Paul Maurice wanted his team to play a more focused, disciplined game. The Sharks had five power plays, but Winnipeg killed four of them.

“We played a heck of a hockey game,” Maurice said. “Our energy level was good, our compete was real good. When things broke down our goalie made the save, but we skated real hard and played real hard. The focus was there.”

Related Coverage Preview: Jets at Sharks

Defenseman Brent Burns scored for San Jose (18-17-2). Goaltender Martin Jones gave up three goals on 20 shots but was replaced by backup Alex Stalock after the second period with the Sharks trailing 3-1.

The Sharks fell to 5-11-0 at SAP Center, the NHL’s worst home mark. They gave up the first goal, trailed the entire game and failed for the fifth time to win back-to-back home games. San Jose is 0-10-0 at home when giving up the first goal.

“That was an egg,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. “Top to bottom, poor effort, poor execution. Sloppy, soft. There aren’t enough adjectives to describe it. They won all the races, all the battles, and they won the goaltending battle. We’re in no position to show up and play like that. It’s unacceptable.”

The Jets grabbed a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period when Stafford scored a short-handed goal, capitalizing on a turnover by Sharks right winger Joel Ward in San Jose’s end.

Jets left winger Blake Wheeler intercepted Ward’s pass, igniting a 2-on-1 rush. Wheeler skated through the left circle, drawing Jones his way, and sent a pass across to Stafford, who put a wrist shot into an open net.

“I saw his eyes,” Wheeler said of Ward. “I saw him look first. He had to kind of regain control of it so I had a pretty good idea he was going there.”

Ward took full blame for the mistake but also gave Wheeler credit.

“I let the squad down early with that giveaway,” Ward said. “It seemed to give them some life. I was trying to wing it to the far side and I didn’t see him. He made a great play, but that was a bad turnover.”

The Sharks outshot the Jets 8-7 in the first period but couldn’t put the puck past Hellebuyck.

The Jets increased their lead to 2-0 on Armia’s first career NHL goal just 2:45 into the second period. Armia moved the puck along the left boards, angled toward the crease and banked a shot off Sharks defenseman Justin Braun’s skate and past Jones. Jets right winger Matt Halischuk was initially credited with the goal, but it was ultimately awarded to Armia.

“It didn’t really matter at that point,” Armia said. “I just thought it was great we finally scored as a line. Brought some energy to the team.”

Burns cut Winnipeg’s lead to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 9:23 of the second period. Center Joe Thornton sent a cross-ice pass to Burns, who ripped a one-timer from above the left circle past Hellebuyck.

Perreault answered with a power-play goal at 14:55 of the second period, giving the Jets a 3-1 lead. Perreault sent a wrist shot from the right circle into the upper left corner of the net for his fifth goal of the season.

Ehlers had an empty-net goal at 17:17 of the third period.

“I think the team needed this, ” Hellebuyck said. “I think we’re going to be enjoying this, and hopefully we can carry this momentum into the next one.”

NOTES: Jets C Mark Scheifele (concussion) is eligible to be activated from injured reserve Sunday and return to the lineup against Anaheim, but he still needs to be cleared medically. He skated hard for a third time Saturday morning and took “hard contact,” coach Paul Maurice said. “He looks right, he feels right. We’ve been really careful with this one. So tomorrow, if he’s not absolutely 100 percent, we won’t consider him for the lineup.” ... Sharks C Logan Couture (thigh surgery) played his second game since returning to action, but he won’t resume his roll on the penalty kill until he’s closer to 100 percent healthy, San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. ... D Adam Pardy, D Paul Postma and RW Anthony Peluso were healthy scratches for Winnipeg. ... RW Mike Brown and RW Ben Smith were healthy scratches for San Jose.