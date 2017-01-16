Jones, Sharks jolt Jets to end two-game skid

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Martin Jones made 26 saves for his 22nd victory of the season, and the San Jose Sharks rolled to a 5-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets at SAP Center on Monday afternoon.

Joel Ward, rookie Timo Meier, Brent Burns, Chris Tierney and Joe Thornton scored for the Sharks (26-16-2), who ended their two-game losing streak.

Jones made 11 of his saves in the first period, turning away a handful of prime chances.

"They came out real hard," Jones said of the Jets. "But you know what, 10 minutes early on in the game, that's pretty much all (they) needed from me today. You can't really ask for much more from that from the guys. They put up five and slowed down a pretty fast team."

Backup goaltender Michael Hutchinson made his second straight start for the Jets (20-23-4) and allowed four goals on 31 shots. He made 35 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Defenseman Josh Morrissey and forward Mark Scheifele scored in the third period for Winnipeg.

The Jets lost their fourth straight game and went 0-2-1 on their three-game road trip.

"You can't give up so many grade-A chances and expect them all to be saved," Scheifele said. "We have to help our goaltenders. We're just getting away from our game, we know what we're doing coming in, we have our mindset and then some adversity hits and we get away from our game plan and strategy and teams will make you pay when you do that."

Ward gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 11:54 of the first period with a short-handed goal. The goal was Ward's fourth of the season and second short-handed.

Ward won a faceoff in San Jose's defensive zone, and Sharks defenseman Justin Braun rimmed the puck around the boards and past Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien at the blue line. Ward tracked down the puck in the neutral zone and beat Hutchinson from the right circle to the far side.

The Sharks, who were coming off a 4-0 loss to St. Louis on Saturday, scored for the first time since the first period of their 3-2 loss at Calgary on Wednesday, a span of five-plus periods.

"I thought we had a four-line, six-defensemen game tonight," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "Nice effort after the last game. I don't think anyone in our room was happy with how last game went. It was a good bounce-back game."

The Sharks increased their lead to 2-0 when Meier scored his second goal of the season at 2:45 of the second period.

Ward advanced the puck from along the boards in the neutral zone while taking a huge hit from Jets defenseman Mark Stuart. Tierney sent the puck to Meier, who beat Hutchinson with a wrist shot on a breakaway.

Ward went to the locker room with trainers but returned to the bench late in the second period.

"I looked up and nobody was there, went to play the puck, and turned around and just saw a big white jersey in front of me," Ward said. "It was a hockey play. It was a good hit. I tried to get the puck out obviously, and next thing I knew I was on my back and heard the horn go off. I wasn't too sure what happened after that."

Burns made it 3-0 at 7:08 of the second period with a power-play goal, his 18th goal of the season. Burns' point shot went wide left, but the puck hit the boards and bounced back, then ricocheted off of Hutchinson's right skate and into the net.

"The third goal really broke us," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "They were really fast and had strong puck control so we had a hard time getting it out of our zone. The third goal just crushed us."

Tierney scored his fourth goal of the season at 11:41, beating Hutchinson from the left circle.

Morrissey ended Jones' shutout bid at 17:24 of the third period. Then Scheifele scored from close range at 19:41 after Jones' failed attempt to score into an empty net. Thornton scored an empty-net goal with 10 seconds left.

NOTES: Sharks RW Joonas Donskoi (upper body) missed his second straight game and remains day-to-day. ... San Jose C/LW Tomas Hertl (knee) missed his 27th straight game. He has been skating hard but has yet to be cleared for full contact. "He's easing in," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said. "We're doing a little bit of physical stuff with him as coaches." ... Jets backup G Michael Hutchinson made his second straight start. ... Winnipeg rookie RW Patrik Laine (concussion) missed his fifth straight game. Laine, who was selected to play in the 2017 NHL All-Star Game, leads the Jets with 21 goals. ... The Jets scratched D Ben Chiarot, D Julian Melchiori and LW Brandon Tanev. ... The Sharks reassigned D Tim Heed and C Ryan Carpenter to the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.