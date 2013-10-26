Preview: Jets at Stars

Two teams at the bottom of the Central Division try to shake their early-season struggles when the Winnipeg Jets travel to face the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Winnipeg enters with a three-game winless skid while Dallas will attempt to follow up just their second victory in six games. A 5-1 triumph against the Calgary Flames represented a season-high in goals for the Stars.

Despite sitting at the bottom of the division with eight points, Dallas has won all three of its home games since losing its season opener. The Stars haven’t fared nearly as well on the road, with its lone win a 4-1 decision at Winnipeg on Oct. 11. The Jets would like nothing better than to avenge that loss, but will have to improve their defense after allowing at least three goals in five consecutive games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBC (Winnipeg), TXA-21 (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JETS (4-5-2): Winnipeg has played extra hockey in three of its past four games but only has one win to show for it. Evander Kane and Bryan Little are tied for the team lead with five goals, but the Jets have struggled on the power play - converting just 5-of-42 chances. Ondrej Pavelec has started all but one game in goal and has a 3.06 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

ABOUT THE STARS (4-5-0): Captain Jamie Benn leads the team with 11 points, and his eight assists put him near the league leaders. The Stars already have used three goaltenders but received a boost when Kari Lehtonen (3-1-0, 1.41 goals-against average) returned Thursday from a five-game absence due to a leg injury. Like Winnipeg, Dallas is also struggling on the power play (5-of-33).

OVERTIME

1. Dallas lost four of five while Lehtonen was out, allowing an average of 4.4 goals per game over that span.

2. The Jets are 0-for-18 on the power play over their last six games.

3. Benn and C Tyler Seguin combined for three goals and four assists in the teams’ first meeting.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Jets 2