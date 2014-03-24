Preview: Jets at Stars

Time has become extremely precious for the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets as both teams reside on the wrong side of the Western Conference postseason picture. The Central Division rivals look to improve their standing at the other’s expense on Monday, when they meet in the Lone Star State. Dallas trails Phoenix by just two points for the second and final wild-card spot while Winnipeg is tasked with overcoming a six-point deficit.

The Jets’ 3-2 setback to Carolina on Saturday was their eighth loss in 10 contests (2-5-3), prompting Bryan Little to put added pressure on the team’s five-game road trip. “We have to have a good road trip,” he said. “I think that after this trip, we’ll have a good idea of what is going to happen with our season.” Winnipeg has shown it can dominate Dallas, as it did when converted defenseman Dustin Byfuglien collected two goals and an assist in the team’s 7-2 rout on March 16.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TSN (Winnipeg), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE JETS (32-31-9): Al Montoya will receive his fifth consecutive start as coach Paul Maurice noted that Ondrej Pavelec isn’t quite ready to return from a lower-body injury. Jim Slater bounced back from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury and scored his first goal of the season versus the Hurricanes. Speaking of injuries, defenseman Zach Bogosian exited in the second period on Saturday with an upper-body ailment but is expected to play on Monday.

ABOUT THE STARS (33-26-11): Kari Lehtonen has been confirmed to start on Monday with Dallas facing reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago the following night. The Finn turned aside 26 shots in a 3-1 win over Ottawa on Saturday and has stymied the Jets in his career (3-0-1, 1.64 goals-against average). Lehtonen is not alone in his domination of Winnipeg as Tyler Seguin - who is riding an eight-game point streak - has scored five goals and set up four others in the four meetings this season.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said that LW Erik Cole is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

2. Winnipeg RW Blake Wheeler has recorded a goal and seven assists in his last five games.

3. Stars captain Jamie Benn has scored three goals in his last two contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Jets 2