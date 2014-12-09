Preview: Jets at Stars

The Winnipeg Jets are riding a six-game point streak but will be without one of their key players when they visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night. Forward Evander Kane was handed a two-game suspension by the NHL for a boarding penalty in Sunday’s game versus Anaheim, when he drove Clayton Stoner face-first into the glass. Winnipeg is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks but is 4-0-2 over its last six games.

The Stars snapped a four-game winless drought (0-3-1) with an impressive 4-1 home victory over Montreal on Saturday. “That’s the way we need to play a lot of smart decisions, real good puck management,” Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said. “You can win a lot of games playing like that.” The Stars will be looking to halt another skid, having yet to beat a Central Division rival this season (0-6-3), but they have won seven of the last nine at home versus the Jets.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE STARS (10-12-5): Tyler Seguin scored twice against Montreal to give him nine tallies in nine games and boost his league-leading total to 21. “His release is so quick that goalies, they don’t get a chance to get set on him ... and I think even if they do get a chance to get set, I think sometimes (the shot) has fooled them,“ Ruff said. ”Right now, it’s hard to find someone that is shooting the puck as well as he is and skating as well as he is.” Seguin has 13 points over the past nine games and is tied with Sidney Crosby with an NHL-best 35.

ABOUT THE JETS (14-9-5): Dustin Byfuglien has shifted from the forward line to defense for the past two games, and despite logging over 26 and 28 minutes, respectively, it hasn’t affected his offense. Byfuglien tallied in each of the last two contests and extended his goal-scoring streak to four games. “It’s a different look at the game,” Byfuglien said. “Forward to defense in the NHL is not an easy task to do right away, especially when you don’t have many practices under your belt. But I feel that I’ve handled it pretty well.”

OVERTIME

1. The Jets placed D Grant Clitsome on injured reserve and recalled F Patrice Cormier from St. John’s of the American Hockey League.

2. Stars G Kari Lehtonen has struggled for most of the season but is 4-0-1 with a 1.50 goals-against average versus the Jets.

3. Winnipeg captain Andrew Ladd has two goals and five points in his last two outings.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Jets 3