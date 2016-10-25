Preview: Jets at Stars

The injury-ravaged Dallas Stars will look to avoid a third consecutive defeat when they wrap up their three-game homestand against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. It is front leg of a home-and-home set against the struggling Jets, with the rematch to be played Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Dallas already was without five forwards due to injury before two more players were added to the list on Monday. Asked to assess his team's health after Monday's practice, Stars coach Lindy Ruff told reporters: "Oh God, I don't have time for that." The Jets will attempt to rebound from a 3-0 home loss to Edmonton in the Heritage Classic, which was delayed nearly two hours due to sunlight causing the ice to melt. Winnipeg has had to pull its goaltender in each of its five games and needed three-goal third-period outbursts in both its victories -- 5-4 overtime wins over Carolina and Toronto.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET; TSN3 (Winnipeg), FSN Southwest, NHL.TV

ABOUT THE JETS (2-3-0): Winnipeg needs to patch up leaks in its defense after permitting an average of 3.80 goals per game and trailing by at least two tallies in each of its games. “We’ve had moments of brilliance when we’ve been pretty good and when we show that we can beat any team in this league,” defenseman Paul Postma says. “So far we haven’t been good enough. You can’t give up three goals in a game every game and expect to win." Rookie Patrik Laine, the No. 2 overall pick, has a team-high four goals.

ABOUT THE STARS (2-2-1): Forward Ales Hemsky, who missed the first four games due to a groin injury sustained at the World Cup of Hockey, is back on the shelf after making his season debut in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Columbus. The situation at forward became bleaker when Jason Spezza exited Monday's practice due to an undisclosed injury, although there is a chance Patrick Eaves returns to the lineup Tuesday. Dallas called up Justin Dowling, who has eight points in six games with Texas of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Jets G Connor Hellebuyck is 0-1-1 with a 2.42 goals against average in two starts versus Dallas.

2. Stars C Tyler Seguin has lit up the Jets for 13 goals and 25 points in 23 games.

3. Winnipeg is 2-for-20 on the power play.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Jets 3