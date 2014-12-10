Jets 5, Stars 2: Rookie Adam Lowry scored twice in a span of just over two minutes to snap a second-period tie as visiting Winnipeg extended its point streak to seven games.

Blake Wheeler and Michael Frolik each recorded a goal and an assist while Mathieu Perreault scored a power-play tally as the Jets improved to 5-0-2 in their last seven. Dustin Byfuglien collected a pair of assists and Michael Hutchinson turned aside 26 shots to boost his record to 6-1-2.

Tyler Seguin scored his league-leading 22nd goal during a power play and Antoine Roussel also tallied for Dallas, which remained winless against Central Division rivals (0-7-3). Kari Lehtonen gave up three goals on 17 shots before Jussi Rynnas came on and made 13 saves.

Roussel tied it at 2-2 while falling to the ice 3 1/2 minutes into the second, but Lowry put Winnipeg ahead to stay at 7:22 as his shot from the bottom of the right faceoff circle sneaked between the skates of Lehtonen, ending the netminder’s night. Lowry doubled the lead - and his season goal total - 2:19 later, backhanding a rebound past Rynnas, before Frolik scored on a short-handed breakaway with 40 seconds left in the session.

Perreault opened the scoring at 5:23 with a one-timer off a circle-to-circle pass from Bryan Little, but Seguin answered at 9:09, one-timing a shot from the bottom of the left circle past the lunging glove of Hutchinson. The Jets forged ahead with 5:59 left in the period, when captain Andrew Ladd left a drop pass for Wheeler, who blasted a shot past Lehtonen from the top of the right circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wheeler halted his 10-game goalless drought, although he has eight assists in his last eight contests. ... Lehtonen suffered his first regulation loss in six decisions versus Winnipeg (4-1-1). ... Jets RW Evander Kane served the first contest of his two-game suspension for boarding Anaheim’s Clayton Stoner in Sunday’s game.