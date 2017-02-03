Scheifele scores 2 to leads Jets over Stars

DALLAS -- Mark Scheifele scored two goals and Ondrej Pavelec made 38 saves for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-3 win against the Dallas Stars Thursday at American Airlines Center.

Winnipeg (25-25-4), which also got a goal and an assist from Nikolaj Ehlers, a goal from Bryan Little and two assists from Patrik Laine, has now won three consecutive games for the first time this season.

Dallas (21-21-10) got goals from John Klingberg, who also had an assist, from Jamie Benn, who added two assists, and Patrick Eaves. Kari Lehtonen stopped 25 shots for the Stars before leaving the ice with 1:50 remaining.

Winnipeg struck first when Little scored his 14th goal of the season on wrist shot from the right circle 6:50 into the game.

Dallas evened the game with 8:05 remaining in the first when Klingberg scored a power-play goal off a rebound of Benn's shot.

Dallas took a 2-1 first lead when Benn scored off a rebound with 6:01 remaining in the opening period after Jets defenseman Toby Enstrom was unable to clear the puck.

Winnipeg tied it when Scheifele one-timed a Blake Wheeler pass off the rush from the left circle 53 seconds before the first intermission.

The Jets appeared to regain the lead when Scheifele scored from the slot 4:36 into the second during a power play. Stars coach Lindy Ruff used his coach's challenge, asserting that Wheeler was offside, and the goal was overturned.

Scheifele delivered his second goal of the game 5:56 into the second and this one, during a 5-on-3 power play, counted. Scheifele one-timed a backhand pass from Mathieu Perreault past Lehtonen for his 25th goal of the season.

Ehlers gave Winnipeg its first two-goal lead at 4-2 when he scored into an open net with 7:09 remaining in the second period.

Eaves made it a one-goal game with his 19th goal of the season off a rebound with 2:02 remaining in the second.

With 4:57 remaining in regulation, Benn found the left goalpost with a wrist shot from the slot with Dallas looking to tie the game.

Dallas' Jason Spezza headed to the locker room 7:01 into the third period after taking a hard hit from Winnipeg's Adam Lowry.

The Stars outshot the Jets 14-3 in the third period but even with the extra attacker late, Dallas failed to find the equalizer.

NOTES: The Jets scratched G Michael Hutchinson, D Julian Melchiori and LW Brandon Tanev. ... The Stars scratched D Julius Honka, who was benched for part of the second period of Tuesday's win against Toronto, RW Jiri Hudler and LW Curtis McKenzie. ... Jets C Mathieu Perreault (broken thumb) returned to the ice after missing the previous three games. ... On Wednesday, Dallas acquired G Justin Peters, who has 83 games of NHL experience between the Hurricanes, Capitals and Coyotes, in a trade with Arizona. Peters, who was assigned to AHL Texas, will provide goaltending depth. ... Stars D Patrik Nemeth returned to the blue line after being a healthy scratch in the past two games. ... Scouts from the Blue Jackets, Bruins, Canadiens, Devils, Flyers, Hurricanes and Rangers were in the press box.