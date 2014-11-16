Preview: Jets at Wild

The Winnipeg Jets wrap up their five-game road trip Sunday as they pay a visit to Xcel Energy Center for a meeting with the Minnesota Wild. Winnipeg dropped a 2-1 decision at Nashville on Saturday, giving it a split of the first four games of the trek. Blake Wheeler scored a short-handed goal seven minutes into the second period to give the Jets the lead, but the Predators forged a tie later in the session and moved ahead on Craig Smith’s tally witih 2:02 remaining in the third.

Minnesota is seeking its third consecutive win after scoring a total of three goals during a four-game losing streak. After erupting offensively to post a 6-3 home victory over Buffalo on Thursday, the Wild edged Dallas 2-1 two days later to snap their three-game slide on the road. Erik Haula forged a tie late in the second period and Mikael Granlund snapped it 40 seconds into the third while Darcy Kuemper made 11 of his 27 saves in the final session.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, TSN 3 (Winnipeg), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE JETS (9-7-2): Wheeler’s goal on Saturday was his team-leading eighth of the season and his 13th point, also first on the club. The 28-year-old native of Plymouth, Minn., has scored three times over his last two games. Wheeler scored a career-high 28 goals last season and has netted at least 18 in each of his six NHL campaigns prior to 2014-15.

ABOUT THE WILD (9-7-0): Kuemper bounced back nicely from his start against Buffalo on Tuesday, when he allowed two goals on two shots before being replaced. The 24-year-old was named the game’s first star Saturday as he won for the first time in four decisions. Zach Parise still leads the team in scoring with 10 points even though he’s missed the last five games due to a concussion.

OVERTIME

1. Four different defensemen have tallied for Winnipeg this season, with Jacob Trouba (two) the only blue-liner with more than one goal.

2. Minnesota’s victory on Saturday was just its second in its last 21 visits to Dallas (2-14-5).

3. D Stu Bickel made his debut for the Wild on Saturday, becoming the 20th Minnesota-born player to appear in a game for the team.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Jets 2