Ladd nets winner in OT as Jets defeat Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Winnipeg Jets have gotten at least a point in their last eight road games, even if the success sometimes comes in strange and mysterious ways.

Like on Saturday, when left winger Andrew Ladd scored an unlikely goal in overtime, snapping a 3-3 tie and lifting the Jets to their fourth win in the past five games, 4-3 over the Minnesota Wild.

Ladd’s shot missed the net and hit the glass, but bounced back off the top of the net, then hit Minnesota goalie John Curry in the back and landed in the net. It was a good break for a Jets team that has seen its fortunes turn around this season.

“Pucks to the net, all the standard stuff, but early in the year there was a long stretch of hockey games where I felt we weren’t getting any breaks,” said Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice. “I didn’t want to say that up on the podium because it sounds like you’re whining, but we had a lot of offense go off posts and some good stuff that didn’t go for us, so I guess at some point you’re due for a break.”

Center Bryan Little, right winger Blake Wheeler and left winger Adam Lowry also scored for the Jets (19-10-7), who opened up a nine-point lead on Minnesota in the Central Division with the win. Goalie Michael Hutchinson had 22 saves, improving to 9-2-2 on the season.

Minnesota (16-13-4) got a first-period lead on center Mikael Granlund’s goal, and got third-period goals from right winger Jason Pominville and left winger Thomas Vanek, but is now winless over the past five games (0-2-3). Curry, called up earlier in the day and pressed into emergency duty, had 19 saves for the Wild.

“For a team that needs results, it’s easy to sit here and try and paint a positive picture,” said Wild coach Mike Yeo. “What we need to do is we need to build our game and this is a step in the right direction, but no question we need to find a way to win games.”

The intensity began early, when a pile-up in front of Hutchinson escalated into a fight between Minnesota defenseman Stu Bickel and Winnipeg right winger Chris Thorburn. Granlund finally broke the scoreless deadlock with just under four minutes to play in the opening period. He passed to Pominville, then broke hard to the net, where he received Pominville’s pass and slipped the puck under Hutchinson’s right leg. It was the first goal in nearly a month for Granlund, who last scored on Nov. 28.

The Jets tied things up in the second when Little picked up a loose puck between the circles and flipped a backhand shot that beat Curry between the knees. It was Little’s team-leading 14th goal of the season, and his second in as many games.

Minnesota appeared, briefly, to re-take the lead a few minutes later. A shot by defenseman Jared Spurgeon was deflected in front of the Jets net and popped up and over Hutchinson into the goal. Officials immediately waved it off because Wild left winger Zach Parise had made contact with Hutchinson before the puck arrived.

“That goal that got disallowed was huge for us,” Little said. “It could’ve been a different game if they called that one in. And that was a great bounce at the end. Sometimes you need those to win games. Today was definitely one of them.”

Lowry scored off the rebound of a long-range shot by left winger Evander Kane early in the third, giving Winnipeg a 2-1 lead. But Pominville tied it up midway through the third with a blast that deflected off Hutchinson’s glove and into the net.

The teams traded goals again later in the period with Minnesota on a power play. Wheeler got a shorthanded goal set up by Kane, but the Wild answered on the power play when Vanek tipped a Spurgeon shot.

Curry was making just his third appearance for the Wild, and his second start. He had backstopped the Wild’s Iowa AHL team to a 2-1 win on Friday night in Rockford, Ill., with 38 saves.

“Yeah, it’s a bad bounce,” Curry said of the odd game-winner. “I know what this team’s gone through and they’ve had their struggles. But I thought we played really well tonight and deserved to win that game. I just wish I would have been able to make one more of those saves.”

NOTES: The flu bug has stuck around the Wild locker room throughout the holiday break. LW Jason Zucker did not practice on Saturday because of illness. G Niklas Backstrom participated in the morning skate, then was placed on retroactive Injured Reserve before the game because of illness. Backstrom is 5-3-3 this season with 14 appearances. ... There were plenty of Jets fans inside Xcel Energy Center on Saturday who were also keeping an eye on what was happening at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Montreal. Team Canada opened the tournament on Friday with a 8-0 victory over Slovakia, and C Nic Petan, a Jets draft pick, had a goal and two assists. ... The Wild and Jets have a rematch of their division rivalry on Monday in Winnipeg. The post-Christmas meetings are a throwback to the 1980s, when the original Winnipeg Jets and the Minnesota North Stars would play each year on Dec. 26, with the series rotating between Winnipeg Arena and Met Center.