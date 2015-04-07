Jets stay alive with win in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- It’s been said that desperation is a stinky cologne, but the Winnipeg Jets emerged from a desperate game with a much-improved odor.

Needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Winnipeg Jets out-worked and out-scored the suddenly reeling Minnesota Wild 2-0 on Monday.

Right wingers Drew Stafford and Blake Wheeler scored, while goalie Ondrej Pavelec turned in a 32-save performance, as the Jets improved their odds of their first playoff trip since the NHL returned to Winnipeg in 2011.

“The shots came from the outside, and a big part of that is how he handled the shots,” said Jets coach Paul Maurice, in praise of his goalie. “The rebounds aren’t as dangerous because he controlled so many, kicked a lot to the corners that we were able to recover on. We know he can see them then so we’re doing a good job clearing it out. The way we cleared rebounds had a lot to do with it.”

Minnesota, which could have clinched a Western Conference playoff spot with a win, got 32 saves from goalie Devan Dubnyk, but was shut out at home for just the second time this season and lost its third game in a row.

“We’re a confident group,” said Dubnyk, whose team can still make their third consecutive playoff trip with a win in any of their three remaining road games. “We’re comfortable with the way we need to play. We’ll continue that going forward. We’re not going to change anything. I know tensions are high around here and questions start flying around pretty quick after a couple losses. So, I don’t think we’re too worried about it as a group in here. We’re just going to continue looking forward.”

Playing their final home game of the regular season, the Wild looked little like the holders of the NHL’s best record since the All-Star break, falling behind early and suffering some notable lapses in discipline.

“Give them credit, they made us fight for every inch of it there,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “I do feel that we went into the game with a lot of emotion, and I don’t know that we necessarily controlled it in the right way. I felt that there was some tension tonight in our game. I think that was kind of how you explain some of the rolling pucks and missed plays that just seemed to be happening. It was a pretty even game, but obviously we didn’t do enough.”

Winnipeg jumped out to a lively start, recording the game’s first five shots on goal and taking an early 1-0 lead on the first power play of the evening. Wheeler got free low in the right circle, with defenseman Tyler Myers free on the other side of the crease. Wheeler zipped the puck across the front of the crease, looking to pass to Myers, only to have the puck hit the skate of Wild defenseman Marco Scandella and deflect into the net. It was the fourth goal in the past six games for Wheeler.

“You try to take this crowd out of it as much as you can,” Wheeler said. “They definitely feed off of their emotion. You could see early in the game their crowd was all over the refs trying to get calls, so trying to take them out of it early, I think that was a big part of it.”

Minnesota, which has been plagued by an ineffective power play lately, had plenty of chances but no goals on its three man-advantage opportunities.

The Jets doubled their lead in the latter half of the second period when Dubnyk stopped a hard shot by Myers, but saw the rebound carom out to the slot where Stafford was waiting. He ripped a wrist shot that beat Dubnyk on the stick side.

“Tyler was driving wide and had a nice shot,” Stafford said. “Kind of a juicy rebound popped out and I was able to get a pretty good bounce over the D-man’s stick. I have to kind of knock it down and get it off quick and I was able to luckily sneak it in there.”

It was Pavelec’s third shutout of the season.

NOTES: Jets D Dustin Byfuglien was unavailable as he was serving the second game of his four-game suspension handed down by the NHL. Byfuglien was disciplined for delivering a cross-check to the neck of New York Rangers RW J.T. Miller during a March 31 game in Winnipeg. ... Monday’s game was sold out, meaning the Wild sold every ticket available for all 41 homes games this season, and sold more than 19,000 tickets 30 times despite Xcel Energy Center’s official seating capacity of 17,954. ... Jets D Toby Enstrom left Saturday’s 5-4 home win over the Vancouver Canucks in the third period after being knocked hard into the boards. Winnipeg coaches said he was an option prior to Monday’s game, but Enstrom was not in the Jets lineup. ... The Wild, who have won their franchise-record last 10 games away from home, close the regular season with three consecutive road games, starting Tuesday night when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. ... Winnipeg is also on the road Tuesday night when it plays the Blues in St. Louis.