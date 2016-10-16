Wild charge back from early deficit, edge Jets

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Since joining the NHL as an expansion team in 2000, the Minnesota Wild franchise has done many notable things. Losing a regulation game in its home opener is not one of them.

Trailing by a pair early, Minnesota got goals from Chris Stewart, Matt Dumba, Eric Staal and Jonas Brodin to beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Saturday. Minnesota is now 14-0-2 all-time in home openers after the Wild netted their first win of the season.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk added 14 saves for the Wild (1-1-0) in recording the first win for new coach Bruce Boudreau, who came to Minnesota in the offseason after being let go by Anaheim. After watching his team play lifeless hockey in a season-opening road loss, and fall behind early on Saturday, Boudreau admitted having some harsh words with his team after the first period.

"What I said will stay in the room. But in no uncertain terms it was that we can be better than what we were playing," he said. "When we came off at the end of the first period, the thing that got me more upset, was we looked defeated. And we had to change that. And they did I thought in the last two periods we allowed eight shots or something and they played really hard and they got rewarded."

Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored and Michael Hutchinson had 27 saves for Winnipeg (1-1-0), which took an early lead but was thoroughly dominated in the middle period and never recovered.

Leading 3-2 late, the Wild got the game-winning goal from Brodin, who used Jets defender Tyler Myers as a screen and beat Hutchinson over the right shoulder. Scheifele pulled the Jets back within a goal with 18.7 seconds left and the goalie pulled for an extra attacker, but they did not get another shot.

Minnesota's first power play produced some early tension, but no goals despite Mikael Granlund clanking a shot off the right post. It looked as if the teams would head to the first intermission scoreless until the Jets popped in a pair of goals in the final 90 seconds.

Ehlers took advantage of a Wild turnover to notch his first goal of the season. Brodin's clearing attempt didn't get to the blue line because Ehlers picked it off and unleashed a rising slap shot that beat Dubnyk's glove hand.

"It was a nice pass," Ehlers joked of the puck from Brodin.

In the final seconds of the period, Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien picked up a loose puck behind the Wild net, circled to the blue line and flipped the puck toward the crowd congregated in front of Dubnyk. The goalie didn't see Wheeler deflect the puck into the upper-left corner of the net for his second goal of the season.

"I think they came out a little bit flat," Wheeler said. "They re-grouped and got a little bit quicker on us there in the second period. I think we were feeling good about our game after the first and didn't really match their speed there in the second and they kind of took over the game."

Minnesota stormed back in the second period, with Stewart getting them on the board first. He fought off a Byfuglien check at the top of the crease and slipped a shot past Hutchinson. The goalie swatted the puck away, but not before it had fully crossed the goal line -- as was confirmed by replay. Dumba tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play slap shot from the blue line after Stewart fed him the puck off the faceoff.

"Good first period and it turned quickly on us there," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "And then momentum in the building, the home team got skating and we struggled with that."

Stewart got some extra rest later in the period, heading off for five minutes after a fight with Jets winger Chris Thorburn.

Staal, who joined the Wild over the summer, gave the team its first lead of the season late in the second, capping off a 2-on-1 rush to the net by tapping the puck past Hutchinson after a cross-ice pass from Charlie Coyle.

"It was a great play by Charlie and I went to the net hard," said Staal, who has found a spot centering the Wild's top line. "We kind of shot ourselves in the foot there in the first and didn't put ourselves in a great spot. But I liked our response, obviously, in the second and definitely felt the momentum in the building shift."

NOTES: Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk played his 300th NHL game. He made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers in 2009 and has been the Wild's mainstay in goal since being acquired in a 2015 trade with the Arizona Coyotes. ... Winnipeg scratched C Bryan Little (lower-body injury) and he may be out for an extended period of time after suffering a lower body injury in the win at Carolina on Thursday. ... The Wild honored the memory of Jacob Wetterling on Saturday, wearing No. 11 helmet stickers. Wetterling was an 11-year-old youth hockey player from central Minnesota who was abducted and murdered in 1989. His body was discovered this September. Members of the Wetterling family were recognized on the ice before the game. ... The Jets open a three-game homestand against the Boston Bruins on Monday. Minnesota is in the midst of its first homestand and hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.