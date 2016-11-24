Dubnyk, Wild edge Jets

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For the second time in a week, the Minnesota Wild took advantage of video review and then got a lucky bounce.

Goaltender Devan Dubnyk made 15 saves and Minnesota scored three times in the final 21 minutes to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Wild center Mikko Koivu scored his third goal of the season, defenseman Jonas Brodin added his second and Zach Parise finished with an empty-netter for Minnesota (10-7-2), which won for the second time in five games.

Against Boston at home last week, the Wild won 1-0 after a video review showed a Bruins' player offside. Minnesota ended up scoring late to win after a puck deflected off Boston defenseman Adam McQuaid and into the net.

This time around, a video review showed Nikolaj Ehlers entered the zone offside, negating a tying goal at the time by Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler.

"You could tell it was close, but they can blow that thing up so much and you could tell it was offside by the littlest amount," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said. "But it was a big play for us, because you go from a 1-1 game to a power play a minute or two later and you get a 2-nothing lead."

Minnesota followed with Brodin's goal on the power play. Brodin's shot deflected off the stick of forward Brandon Tanev and into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.

"It was sweet," Brodin said. "We got lucky there, but it was good."

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced for the Jets (9-11-2), who have lost four games in a row -- all on the road. Wheeler eventually scored his seventh of the season for Winnipeg.

"We were just about an inch shy on just about everything that happened for us tonight," Jets coach Paul Maurice said. "It was a hard fought game kind of. There were only moments of open play, really. Both teams were competing pretty hard on that puck and it was hard to get pucks to the net. The margin for error there was real small."

Dubnyk continued his stellar season as the Wild earned another close win against its Central Division rivals. Eight of the last 13 games between the two teams were one-goal finishes.

Dubnyk allowed 13 goals in his past 11 games. He entered the night ranked third in the NHL in goals-against average (1.59) and save percentage (.949). The 6-foot-6 goaltender has kept Minnesota alive during a November stretch in which they scored 14 goals in 10 contests.

"Huge," Wild forward Jason Zucker said of Dubnyk. "He's had too many of those big saves lately. That means we're having defensive breakdowns, but we know that he's back there and he's going to give us those saves when we need him."

Scoring proved troublesome again, but Koivu scored for the first time in 11 games.

Zucker chased down a dump-in pass behind the Jets' goal. Zucker and linemate Mikael Granlund worked for possession before Zucker knocked the puck to the front of the net where Koivu was wide open and snapped a shot past Hellebuyck.

Wheeler got another chance and made it count. Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien's big shot from the point was stopped by Dubnyk, but Wheeler was there to tip the rebound between the goaltender's legs.

"Goals have been tough to come by for our group the last little bit here," Wheeler said. "To get a big one, tie the game up, kind of swing the momentum in your favor; there's not much you can really say. It's frustrating."

NOTES: Minnesota activated D Marco Scandella from long-term injured reserve. Scandella missed 10 games with a high-ankle sprain. ... Winnipeg activated F Drew Stafford from injured reserve and reassigned F Quinton Howden to the American Hockey League. Stafford missed 15 games with an upper-body injury. The Jets also placed D Tyler Myers on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 11, with a lower-body injury. ... Winnipeg has one more game left -- on Friday in Nashville -- during its season-high, five-game road trip. The Jets lost the first three games of the trip. At the end of the trek, they will have played 10 of the past 13 games on the road. ... Minnesota started the game leading the NHL in fewest goals allowed with 35 in 18 games. The team had allowed 16 goals in its previous 12 games. ... The Wild wore special orange hunting-themed jerseys for warm-ups Wednesday as part of a collaboration with Gander Mountain stores to promote hunting and hockey in Minnesota. The jerseys will be autographed and auctioned off to benefit Pheasants Forever's habitat protection efforts.