Preview: Kings at Avalanche

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to extend their winning streak to six games when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. Los Angeles wrapped up a five-game road trip with back-to-back victories before posting a perfect three-game homestand that concluded with a 3-2 triumph over Tampa Bay on Monday. Jordan Nolan snapped a tie early in the third period as the Kings stretched their home point streak to six games (4-0-2).

Colorado looks to complete its four-game homestand with a winning record after improving to 2-1-0 with a 5-2 victory over Arizona on Monday. Matt Duchene reached the 300-point plateau for his career with a goal and an assist as the Avalanche posted their second straight victory after losing four in a row. Colorado also made franchise history in the contest, holding the Coyotes without a shot on goal in the second period - the first time it has accomplished the feat.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE KINGS (26-18-12): Dwight King may make coach Darryl Sutter’s decision a difficult one when Tanner Pearson is ready to return to the lineup. The 25-year-old King enters Wednesday with a four-game point streak during which he has collected three goals and four assists while filling in for Pearson on the team’s “That 70s Line” with Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli. Carter also is riding a four-game point streak (two goals, five assists) as the trio has combined for nine goals and 11 assists over the last four contests.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (24-22-11): Semyon Varlamov is expected to make his 14th consecutive start and 22nd in 23 games after what arguably was the easiest victory of his career. The 26-year-old Russian stopped 4-of-5 shots in the first period against the Coyotes and did his best not to doze off during a shotless middle session before giving way to Reto Berra for the third. Jarome Iginla is two points away from tying Bernie Nicholls (1,207) for 44th place on the all-time list and three shy of matching Bobby Clarke for 43rd.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings trail San Jose by two points for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, while Calgary sits seven points behind the Sharks.

2. Los Angeles has recorded seven victories on the road, more than only the Buffalo Sabres (five).

3. Colorado’s Cody McLeod and Duchene scored nine seconds apart early in the first period on Monday, matching the club record for fastest two goals.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Avalanche 2