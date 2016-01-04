Preview: Kings at Avalanche

The Los Angeles Kings can build their third winning streak of six or more games this season when they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The Kings are in firm control of first place in the Pacific Division as Jonathan Quick has allowed a total of seven goals during their current five-game run, and they’ll attempt to defeat Colorado for the seventh straight time.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence right now, and it’s just gone through the whole team,” Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty told reporters after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Philadelphia. “Every single guy is playing that way, and that makes our team a lot better.” The Kings have earned points in nine consecutive meetings with the Avalanche (8-0-1), including a 2-1 triumph on Oct. 18. against the scuffling Avalanche. If Colorado - which is 1-2-2 in its last five contests - is to make a push for the playoffs, it must improve at home, where it is just 6-9-3 after a 4-0 defeat against Calgary on Saturday. Veteran Avalanche right wing Jarome Iginla needs one tally to become the 19th member of the NHL’s 600-goal club.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-11-2): Los Angeles has not lost a step without third-leading scorer Jeff Carter, who has missed four straight games with an upper-body injury and is questionable for Monday. Tyler Toffoli is showing he can be just as productive without Carter on his line, notching six goals in the last six games to lead the Kings with 18 and push his point total to a team-best 30. Doughty has recorded five points in five contests while Anze Kopitar has registered one goal and eight assists during his five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (18-18-3): Coach Patrick Roy told reporters Saturday that he thought his team was overpassing to try and get Iginla his 600th goal and needs to refocus. Colorado has struggled defensively during its last five games, getting outscored 20-14, while captain Gabriel Landeskog has scored once in 14 games and Iginla twice since the beginning of December. Leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon (33 points) was blanked in his last two games after recording a hat trick in a 6-3 win over San Jose.

OVERTIME

1. Quick is tied with John Vanbiesbrouck and Frank Brimsek for the most shutouts by an American-born goalie with 40.

2. Colorado C Matt Duchene scored one of his team-leading 17 goals against the Kings earlier this season.

3. Los Angeles LW Dwight King has collected two goals and three points in three games since missing the first 35 contests with a broken foot.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Avalanche 1