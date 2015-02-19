Kings trounce Avalanche for 6th consecutive win

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Kings are starting to look like the team that ran through the Stanley Cup playoffs a year ago.

That is scary news for the rest of the NHL.

Goaltender Jonathan Quick made 42 saves, center Jeff Carter scored two goals, and the Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Center Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and left winger Dustin Brown also scored for the Kings. Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty contributed two assists.

The Kings (27-18-12) are back into the playoff picture thanks to their winning streak. The defending champions beat the Tampa Bay Lightning (twice), the Calgary Flames and the Washington Capitals, all teams holding playoff spots.

Quick was in net for all of the wins and was the big reason for Wednesday’s victory.

“We know what Quickie’s going to do, make some huge saves throughout the game or us,” Toffoli said. “Without him, we wouldn’t have finished the game where we were. He comes up big for us when we need it, and we score big goals for him.”

Left winger Gabriel Landeskog scored for Colorado, and goalie Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 shots. The Avalanche (24-23-11) lost despite playing one of their better games of the season.

“Even though the goals weren’t there, the chances were,” Colorado center Matt Duchene said. “We were buzzing and playing hard. We’re going to win a lot of games down the stretch if we play like that.”

The Dwight King-Carter-Toffoli line, the most dangerous trio during the winning streak, continued its hot play. That line entered Wednesday with 10 goals and 11 assists in the past five games and added three goals and two assists against Colorado.

The trio got four of their five points in one period Wednesday.

With Los Angeles trailing 1-0, Carter scored when he tipped Toffoli’s shot from the slot at 1:16 of the second period after a Colorado turnover.

Another poor defensive play led to Los Angeles’ go-head goal. Center Trevor Lewis dumped the puck into the Colorado zone. Toffoli got behind the Avalanche defenders and beat Varlamov low at 6:24. It was his 19th of the season.

Brown made it 3-1 at 15:30 on a one-timer off a pass from behind the net by Doughty. It was Brown’s 10th of the season.

“They came out hard, and it wasn’t our best start,” Toffoli said. “We knew going into the second we had to be a lot better, and I think we showed that. We showed a lot of heart and grit and found a way to win.”

Quick took care of the rest. He stopped 18 shots in the second period and 13 in the third. His pad save on left winger Alex Tanguay with 6:34 remaining was the capper to a frustrating night for Colorado.

“I thought he was the difference-maker in the game,” Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said of Quick. “We just couldn’t score that second goal. We had plenty of good chances. Early in the second, he made a great save, it went the other way and they scored their second to make it 2-1.”

Colorado came into Wednesday’s game with confidence following two wins. The Avalanche built on that when Landeskog beat Quick with a wrister 3:09 into the first period. It was his 14th of the season, and he scored a goal for the fourth consecutive game.

“We played well in the first,” Landeskog said. “Came out with a lot of speed. The second, we were just inches away from 2-0.”

Varlamov came off for an extra skater with about 2:30 remaining in the third, but Tanguay was called for tripping with 1:39 left. Varlamov came off again soon after, and Carter scored into the empty net. It was his 18th of the season.

NOTES: Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla is on the verge of notching his 16th season with 20 or more goals. Only New Jersey RW Jaromir Jagr, with 18 seasons of 20 or more goals, has a longer streak among active players. ... Kings D Drew Doughty played in his 499th career game. ... Colorado C Daniel Briere was a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game and for the 11th time this season. Colorado D Stefan Elliott was also scratched, sitting out his second game. ... Kings D Alec Martinez missed his fifth straight game due to a concussion.