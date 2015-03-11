Kings continue playoff push with win over Avs

DENVER -- The Los Angeles Kings may have flashy players, but they proved they can win playing scrappy hockey, too.

Defenseman Brayden McNabb had a goal and two assists, left winger Kyle Clifford had a goal and an assist and the Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Center Jeff Carter, right winger Marian Gaborik and defenseman Jake Muzzin also scored for the Kings, and goaltender Jonathan Quick made 21 saves.

Three of the Kings first four goals came off deflections and showed the defending champs are gearing up for the playoffs at the right time.

“It’s playoff hockey,” Clifford said. “It’s not always going to be pretty, you just have to go to the net and we did that tonight.”

Left winger Alex Tanguay and defenseman Tyson Barrie scored for Colorado, which had its three-game winning streak stopped

With the win, Los Angeles moved into a tie with Calgary for third in the Pacific Division with 77 points. The Flames hold the tiebreaker by virtue of more non-shootout wins. The Kings are a point behind Winnipeg for the final wild-card spot with a game in hand.

“We’re in a dogfight,” McNabb said after the first three-point game of his career. “We have to bring it every game. Enjoy this one and move on to Vancouver.”

The Kings have rebounded from a three-game losing streak 10 days ago to get seven out of a possible eight points in the last four games.

“It seems we’re at our best when we’re in dire need of a win, and we’re in dire need of 16 more wins,” right winger Justin Williams said.

The loss was a blow to Colorado’s waning hopes of making a late charge to the playoffs. The banged-up Avalanche are seven points behind the Jets and would have to climb over three teams in their final 15 games to reach the postseason.

“It stings,” Barrie said. “We didn’t give ourselves a chance, we didn’t have the first two periods we wanted to have. I thought we responded well in the third but it was too late.”

Colorado pinned its hopes on goalie Calvin Pickard. Pickard was recalled from the AHL to start for Semyon Varlamov, who left Sunday’s game with a groin injury. Pickard had played well in spot duty throughout the season, but struggled against Los Angeles.

The Kings took control of this one in the first period. Gaborik tipped in a shot from the point by McNabb at 7:47 of the first for his 20th goal of the season, and Carter scored his 23rd on a give-and-go with center Jordan Nolan to make it 2-0 at 11:58.

Barrie made it 2-1 just 55 seconds later with his 11th goal of the season. Soon thereafter, McNabb deflected Clifford’s shot from the point past Pickard to give the Kings a 3-1 lead. Reto Berra came on for Pickard, who allowed three goals on eight shots.

“I just wanted to change the rhythm of the game,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said of pulling Pickard. “Sometimes you have to try things. Every time we called him up he played well for us and tonight it was just to change the tempo of the game and get something going for us.”

Berra had 20 saves in his second straight relief appearance. He couldn’t keep the Kings close, however. Clifford gave Los Angeles a three-goal lead when he knocked in Williams’ shot at 15:03 of the second. Williams had two assists.

Tanguay got Colorado within 4-2 with his 18th goal at 8:27 of the third, but Muzzin answered at 9:56.

“That was the story of the night,” Roy said. “We made it a 4-2 game and they made it 5-2 right away. It shows these guys are there. To me, the big surprise is how come they’re not in the playoff before the game. They’re so good there’s no reason for these guys to not be in the playoff picture right now.”

NOTES: Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov was named the NHL’s second star for the week ending Sunday. Varlamov, who started 22 straight games before sitting Tuesday, was 3-0-0 with a 0.69 goals-against average and a .981 save percentage. ... Kings D Alec Martinez missed his 14th straight game with concussion-like symptoms. ... Colorado C Joey Hishon (elbow, neck) was scratched for the second time in three games. ... The Kings could become the third team in 20 years not to make the playoffs a year after winning the Stanley Cup. New Jersey didn’t reach the postseason in 1996 and Carolina failed in 2007.