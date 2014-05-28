Preview: Kings at Blackhawks

The defending Stanley Cup-champion Chicago Blackhawks can entertain a sliver of optimism as they look to stave off elimination when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 5 of their Western Conference final on Wednesday. While the situation is less than ideal, Chicago overcame its most-recent 3-1 series deficit by upending Original Six-rival Detroit in the second-round last year. “We were in the same position last year,” reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane said after Monday’s 5-2 setback. “You can look back at that and say, ‘We came out and were successful, so why can’t we do it again?'”

Despite being one victory away from its second Stanley Cup final appearance in three years, Los Angeles has proven it can lose three in a row - having done so six times this season and twice in the playoffs. The Kings lost the first three contests of their first-round series versus San Jose before becoming just the fourth team in NHL history to overcome such a deficit. Los Angeles also was defeated in Games 3-5 of its second-round matchup with Anaheim before ousting the Ducks in seven contests.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE KINGS: Los Angeles’ potent power play has given Chicago fits, improving to 5-for-12 in the series after netting a pair of tallies with the man advantage in the first period on Monday. “It’s been huge for us,” said defenseman Jake Muzzin, who collected a goal and an assist on the power play. “It gets us some momentum. We’re looking for our power play to create that momentum, not necessarily always get a goal. We’ve been fortunate getting pucks and getting some goals.”

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS: Corey Crawford has struggled mightily during his team’s losing streak, stopping just 69-of-82 shots for an .841 save percentage. The goaltender isn’t the only member of the team having issues as Kane was held off the scoresheet in the series before picking up an assist on Bryan Bickell’s tally in the third period of Game 4. Patrick Sharp, who led the team with 34 goals in the regular season, has just one for his sole point in the series.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar notched a pair of assists in Game 4 to increase his league-leading total to 22 points. The Slovenian has recorded points in 15 of 18 games this postseason.

2. Chicago has yielded five power-play goals in the last three contests. Conversely, it allowed a total of four in its previous 13 games.

3. The Blackhawks lost four consecutive contests on just one occasion this season (Jan. 22-28).

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Kings 2