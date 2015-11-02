Preview: Kings at Blackhawks

The Los Angeles Kings vie for their eighth consecutive victory when they visit the reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Los Angeles began the season with a three-game losing streak during which it scored a total of two goals but has not lost since falling 3-0 to Vancouver on Oct. 13.

Four of the Kings’ seven straight wins have been by one goal, including Saturday’s 4-3 overtime triumph over Nashville. Chicago suffered its second loss in a row Friday, dropping a 5-4 decision at Minnesota, but is hoping it is breaking out of its offensive doldrums once and for all. The Blackhawks have scored fewer than two goals in five of their 11 games this season, including three straight prior to the setback to the Wild, and more than three only three times. Chicago won two of its three meetings with Los Angeles last season, both by a 4-1 score.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, RSN, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE KINGS (7-3-0): Tyler Toffoli continued his sensational start to the season Saturday with a pair of tallies. The 23-year-old has recorded nine goals in 10 games and shares the league lead with reigning Art Ross Trophy winner Jamie Benn of Dallas. Toffoli, who recorded a career-high 23 tallies in 76 contests last campaign, is tied with Jeff Carter (four goals) for the team lead with 10 points.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (6-5-0): Marian Hossa is questionable after missing the third period of Friday’s loss with a lower-body injury. The 36-year-old, who has recorded just one goal and three assists in 11 games, missed Sunday’s practice and is listed as day-to-day. Chicago has registered eight power-play goals this season, with Patrick Kane and defenseman Brent Seabrook netting three apiece.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings recalled Derek Forbort from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Sunday, one day after fellow D Christian Ehrhoff suffered an upper-body injury against Nashville.

2. Chicago has won five straight home games since losing the season opener to the New York Rangers.

3. Both of Los Angeles LW Milan Lucic’s goals this season have been game-winners.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Kings 3