Preview: Kings at Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have slipped back into third place in the Central Division and it doesn’t get any easier for them Monday night as the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings pay a visit. The Blackhawks won just once in the last four contests (1-2-1) and will try to turn things around with four of the next five encounters on home ice.

Chicago gave up two power-play goals for the second straight game in the 5-2 loss at Dallas on Friday and stands three points behind the Stars and St. Louis in the Central. “Nobody’s panicking here,” Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa told reporters Friday after returning from a leg injury that kept him out almost a month. “We have a great team here and we’re in a good spot.” The Kings are 7-2-2 in the last 11 games to lead Anaheim by two points in the Pacific, but struggled in the 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey on Saturday. Milan Lucic has two goals and a five assists along with a plus-6 rating during a five-game point streak to lead Los Angeles.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network, CSN Chicago Plus

ABOUT THE KINGS (40-22-5): Anze Kopitar leads the team with 59 points and has three goals in five games while Jeff Carter tallied three times in the last three outings, but Los Angeles needs to get Tyler Toffoli going again. The 23-year-old Toffoli tops the Kings with 24 goals despite going scoreless in the last 10 contests and notching one in a 16-game span. Defenseman Drew Doughty continues to make a strong case for his first Norris Trophy with two goals and two assists in the last four games.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (41-22-6): Patrick Kane leads the league with 89 points and is in jeopardy of going without one in three straight games for the first time this season. Hossa’s return should help the Blackhawks on both sides of the puck and Teuvo Teravainen (five points, six games) has shown some promise since being moved to center on the third line. Captain Jonathan Toews has posted three goals in the last six games and is two away from his eighth 50-point campaign in eight full seasons.

OVERTIME

1. Chicago D Michal Rozsival (lower body) missed Friday’s game and is questionable for the contest with the Kings.

2. Los Angeles C Vincent Lecavalier has two goals in three games and 12 points in 28 games since being acquired from Philadelphia.

3. The teams have split two games this season and Chicago is 5-1-2 in the last eight meetings overall.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 3, Kings 1