Kings 5, Blackhawks 0

CHICAGO -- Goaltender Jonathan Quick stopped all 32 shots he faced, and the Los Angeles Kings cruised to a 5-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Kris Versteeg, Milan Lucic and Vincent Lecavalier were among five players to score for the Kings. Los Angeles (41-22-5) improved to 20-11-3 on the road and earned at least one point for the fifth time in the past six games.

Chicago (41-23-6) dropped to 3-5-1 in its past nine contests. The Blackhawks lost in regulation at the United Center for only the ninth time in 35 games this season.

Quick stopped nine shots in the first period, seven shots in the second period and 16 shots in the third period to earn his fourth shutout of the season and the 41st of his career.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford turned aside 20 of 25 shots in the loss.

Dustin Brown scored on a breakaway to extend the Kings’ lead to 4-0 with 8:40 remaining in the third period. King shoveled a backhand shot past Crawford for his ninth goal.

Tyler Toffoli capped the scoring to make it 5-0 with 3:50 left in the third period.

Los Angeles seized an early 1-0 lead when Versteeg scored 3:17 after the opening faceoff. Crawford allowed a long rebound on a slap shot by Brayden McNabb, and Versteeg capitalized with a quick wrist shot from the slot. The goal marked Versteeg’s 12th of the season and his first with the Kings, who acquired him Feb. 29 from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Eighteen seconds later, Lucic scored on a wrist shot to put Los Angeles on top 2-0. Lucic increased his point streak to a career-high six games, during which time he has three goals and five assists.

Los Angeles increased its lead to 3-0 on a wrist shot by Lecavalier with 4:30 to go in the second period. Chicago challenged the ruling and claimed goaltender interference against Crawford, but the goal was confirmed after a video review.

NOTES: Blackhawks RW Richard Panik was a healthy scratch for the second time in the past three games. ... Kings D Jamie McBain missed his eighth consecutive game as a healthy scratch. ... Blackhawks C Dennis Rasmussen was a healthy scratch for the second game in a row. ... Kings D Rob Scuderi faced his former team for the first time since Chicago traded him to Los Angeles on Feb. 26. The Kings acquired the 37-year-old blue-liner in exchange for D Christian Ehrhoff. ... Chicago announced Monday that it signed D Viktor Svedberg to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2017-18 season. Svedberg, 24, has two goals and two assists in 19 games this season with the Blackhawks. He also has appeared in 36 games this season with Rockford of the AHL.