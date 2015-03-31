Blackhawks move closer to playoff berth with win

CHICAGO - The Chicago Blackhawks and Los Angeles Kings are in the same boat -- trying to fight their way up the ladder in their respective divisions to get an optimal spot in the playoffs.

But the Blackhawks have an edge on the defending Stanley Cup champions, further illustrated in Monday’s 4-1 win over the Kings at the United Center.

Seemingly inspired by word earlier in the day that injured teammate Patrick Kane may be coming back sooner than expected from a broken collarbone, the Blackhawks played one of their best and most complete games of the season vs. the Kings.

In so doing, Chicago is now all but assured of making the upcoming playoffs, with hopes to earn its third Stanley Cup championship in the last six seasons.

“Big games like this seem to bring out the best in us,” said Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith, who was selected No. 1 star of the game.

Chicago is now just one point behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division.

“Our objective is to make the playoffs, finish as high as we can, win the division and that’s where we want to go,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “It’s one step at a time.”

In addition to Monday’s win, Chicago also rallied to beat the Jets in Winnipeg on Sunday night, winning on Jonathan Toews’ goal with 31 seconds left in the game.

“We still have to take care of business and we still have some tough games and some important points ahead of us,” Quenneville said. “But these last two games, feels good.”

Chicago has now won six of its last nine games and improved to 46-24-6 behind the stellar play of backup goalie Scott Darling, giving No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford a night off.

Darling stopped all but one of the Kings’ 32 shots to improve his season record to 8-3-0.

“Obviously, we look to push forward and gain on the teams in front of us and this was a good start today,” Chicago defenseman Johnny Oduya said.

The same couldn’t be said for the Kings and goalie Jonathan Quick. Los Angeles (37-25-14) was rocked by an identical 4-1 score for the second straight game, and so was Quick (33-21-12), who managed to stop just 35 of Chicago’s 39 shots in the game.

Quick left Saturday’s game at Minnesota after giving up two goals in the first period. Hoping for a comeback Monday, the Kings wound up getting more of the same as they suffered their second straight defeat.

The Kings are now one point behind Calgary for third in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is also third in the wild-card chase with 88 points, two points behind Winnipeg.

“It’s not where we want to be, but can’t sit here and feel bad for ourselves,” Kings forward Dustin Brown said. “We have to go out and play. We still have a chance, so that’s what I think guys in this room have been really good at, is realizing that the opportunity is there.”

Chicago, which was eliminated in seven games by the Kings in last season’s Western Conference Final, wrapped up its regular season tilt with Los Angeles with a 2-1-0 mark.

Chicago lit the goal lamp first at 5:31 of the first period when left winger Bryan Bickell scored his 13th goal of the season, with the assist going to fellow winger Brandon Saad.

With 1:40 left in the first period, Saad was hammered in a sandwich, first by defenseman Drew Dougherty, and immediately after with a vicious hit by forward Kyle Clifford. It appeared Clifford hit Saad with a forearm, but there was no penalty called.

Saad appeared to have the wind knocked out of him, but after being checked by a trainer, he managed to skate off the ice under his own power and went straight to the Blackhawks’ locker room.

It’s likely Clifford’s hit was in retaliation for Saad hitting Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin less than 10 seconds earlier.

Los Angeles finally scored its first goal to tie the game with 32 seconds left in the first period on Muzzin’s unassisted wrist shot, his ninth goal of the season.

Chicago regained the lead at 1:37 of the second period when defenseman Duncan Keith scored his ninth goal of the season on the power play, with assists by center Jonathan Toews and forward Marian Hossa.

Keith’s goal seemed to rattle Quick, as Chicago tallied yet another goal just over a minute later (at 2:41) when defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson sent an unassisted slap shot past Quick to make it 3-1 in Chicago’s favor.

It was Hjalmarsson’s third goal of the season and his 100th career point in the NHL.

“They got up the two goals in the second period; it’s tough coming back,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “You have to win games. You have to win out. You don’t lose in, you win in in this league, especially the way the divisions are set up.”

But Chicago wasn’t through with Quick, as Hossa scored his 22nd goal of the season at 13:06 of the third period, putting an exclamation mark on the Blackhawks’ win.

NOTES: Monday’s attendance was 21,848. ... Quenneville said there is a possibility RW Patrick Kane may return sooner than expected from the broken collarbone injury that he sustained Feb. 24. Kane has been skating for close to two weeks in full equipment. He was not expected back until mid-May -- if the Hawks reached the conference finals by that point. ...Monday’s game marked the first time the teams met in Chicago since Game 7 of last season’s Western Conference finals, which the Kings won en route to taking the Stanley Cup championship. The clubs split two games earlier this season in Los Angeles. ... Astronaut James Lovell, on the ice pregame, received a big cheer from the crowd.