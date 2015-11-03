Blackhawks rally to end Kings’ winning streak

CHICAGO -- Left winger Artem Anisimov and center Teuvo Teravainen each had a game fit for a king -- and they gave the Kings fits.

Teravainen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Anisimov added a short-handed insurance tally late as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated Los Angeles 4-2, ending the Kings’ seven-game winning streak.

“It was a really big win for us against a team that was really hot, had been playing well the last six or seven games,” said Chicago goalie Corey Crawford, who made 33 saves to improve to 6-3-0. “It’s a big win for us.”

Conversely, it was a big loss for Los Angeles (7-4-0).

“We have to put this one behind us, it definitely stinks,” said Kings center Anze Kopitar, who scored one of his team’s two goals. “It’s not a good feeling right now.”

Over in the home locker room, the Blackhawks (7-5-0) were feeling very good, having snapped their own two-game losing streak. Three unanswered third-period goals paved the way to victory.

“It was a great third period,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “I didn’t mind our game after 20 (minutes, down 2-1) and after 40 (minutes, same score).”

Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane tied the game early in the final period on a wrist shot past Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick, Kane’s team-leading seventh tally of the season.

Then came Teravainen’s and Anisimov’s heroics.

“We did some decent things and scored a couple of big goals there,” Quenneville said. “Kaner made a great shot and great play to Teuvo. Johnny (Toews) made a nifty play to Arty. Can’t score on breakaways, except for Arty. Nice to see him finish it.”

Anisimov recorded the insurance goal and also assisted on Teravainen’s go-ahead tally.

Anisimov’s fifth goal of the season came on a breakaway with 1:33 left. He faked Quick to the left and sent a wrist shot past the goalie’s right side.

Teravainen’s third goal of the season at 9:02 put the Blackhawks ahead for good.

Displaying some fancy stick work, Kane sent a quick backhand pass from behind the Kings’ net to the waiting Teravainen, who pushed the puck past Quick.

”If we could’ve made it 3-1, (it) probably would’ve made a big difference,“ Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. ”Just couldn’t get the third goal. ...

“I just think we couldn’t get the third goal, and it was the difference in the game.”

Kane scored the game-tying goal, his seventh of the season, at 1:22 of the final period on a wrist shot that was, well, too quick for Quick.

Coming into the game, the Kings had allowed just nine total goals in their winning streak, which was the sixth longest in team history. The Kings also won their first three road games for just the second time in franchise history (1989-90).

Chicago has played inconsistent hockey of late, going 4-4 in its past eight games.

On Monday, though, the Blackhawks kept the offensive pressure on Los Angeles in the entire game. Even so, it was defense that won the game, overcoming a late holding penalty by left winger Ryan Garbutt with 3:20 left in the game thanks to Anisimov’s tally.

Chicago is 7-1-0 when scoring first.

The Blackhawks got on the scoreboard first at 6:01 of the first period when Garbutt sent a crossing pass to fellow center Jonathan Toews, who slammed a 20-foot slap shot past Quick (22 saves).

Toews’ fifth goal of the season was only the 10th scored against Los Angeles in its last eight games.

Los Angeles tied the game at 14:39 of the first period when defenseman Alec Martinez sent a wicked slap shot from beyond the circle and over Crawford’s right shoulder. It was Martinez’s first goal of the season.

With Martinez having gone high to score, Kopitar went low, slamming a 20-foot shot past Crawford’s left leg pad with 1:17 left in the opening period, giving the Kings a 2-1 margin that they held through the second period and into the third.

“This was a tough game,” Crawford said. “I thought we did pretty well in every part of the game. It wasn’t a tough start, we just got behind there. I thought we played well right from the start, it’s just a couple of tough goals.”

The two teams will meet again in Los Angeles on Nov. 28.

NOTES: Chicago assigned F Bryan Bickell to Rockford and recalled F Marko Dano from the AHL club. The 20-year-old Dano was part of the trade that sent Brandon Saad to Columbus during the offseason. ... Monday night marked the first of three meetings between the two teams. Chicago went 2-1-0 against Los Angeles last season, including a pair of 4-1 wins. ... Chicago RW Marian Hossa was scratched after sustaining a lower-body injury Friday against Minnesota. Also scratched for Chicago: D David Rundblad and RW Viktor Tikhonov. ... The Kings had just one scratch prior to the game: C Jordan Weal. ... Kings D Christian Ehrhoff was back in uniform after leaving Saturday’s game vs. Nashville late in the second period after what he called a “dirty play” by the Predators’ Mike Ribeiro. ... D Derek Forbort, recalled Sunday from Ontario (AHL), was in uniform Monday for the Kings. It’s his second stint thus far with the parent team.