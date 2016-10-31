Crawford, Blackhawks blank Kings

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks were struggling at times this season to put everything together on the same night.

Whether it be a penalty-killing unit that surrendered too many goals or star players who weren't producing enough of them, the Blackhawks were waiting for everything to jell into a complete-team effort.

Everything fell into place Sunday night when Jonathan Toews, Artem Anisimov and Marian Hossa scored goals and Corey Crawford made 32 saves as Blackhawks shut out the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 at the United Center.

What started with Toews' first goal of the season ended with Crawford registering his 20th career shutout. In between, Chicago (5-3-1) did just enough while the Kings (4-5-0) failed to capitalize on the chances they did have.

"This was, so far, more complete in what we gave up -- all areas of our game were solid," Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said. "We had a real good rotation of our lines, our (defense was) moving and skating. (The overall game was) much better -- more representative of how we need to play."

Toews' power-play goal set the tone in the first period when three penalties by the Kings gave the Blackhawks ample opportunity to jump out to a lead. Toews did just that, which -- given the way Crawford performed -- proved to be enough.

The combination of Crawford, a stingy Blackhawks defense and two goal-free efforts by Chicago's penalty-killing unit took care of the rest.

"Our PK was solid," Crawford said. "That was nice to see we were getting some confidence on that, so that was a good game for us."

Anisimov's second-period goal gave the Blackhawks a two-goal advantage. Anisimov took a perfect pass from Hossa and shoveled the puck into a yawning cage with Kings goalie Peter Budaj's focus on Hossa.

Anisimov's goal extended his career-best scoring streak to seven games, a stretch in which he has all six of his goals. Hossa finished off the scoring with an empty-net goal with just more than a minute remaining.

Budaj, who finished with 26 saves, kept Los Angeles within a goal until Anisimov's finish with 13:30 remaining in the second. He stonewalled Richard Panik on a one-on-one chance early in the second before he stopped rookie Tyler Motte, who weaved through the Kings' defense and had a golden chance to add to the Blackhawks' advantage.

Despite the effort, the Kings couldn't solve Crawford.

"They're a good team and they're going to create chances and we've got to answer -- and we didn't," Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin said. "We've got to answer the bell, and we didn't and we lost."

Crawford turned away every shot he saw as the Kings lost for the second straight night after reeling off four straight victories. He faced a late flurry of shots in the third period with the Kings scurrying to get on the board.

"We're getting chances, but I don't think we're getting really the Grade A quality (chances) that we're looking for from the middle of the ice," Kings center Anze Kopitar said. "I think we have to work harder to get in the quality scoring areas, and once we get there, we have to bury them. They don't come around often, and so we've got to do it."

And on a night when the Kings couldn't do much with their opportunities capitalizing on the chances they were given loomed large for the Blackhawks.

"We're playing better there, and you know, it's only improving," said Toews, who also had an assist on Hossa's empty-netter. "I think it's just about the chances. It's nice to feel comfortable shooting that puck finally, getting through traffic, seeing one go in, and hopefully we'll keep going and getting that confidence that comes with it."

NOTES: Kings G Peter Budaj faced the Blackhawks for the first time since April 9, 2014, when he was with Montreal. ... Los Angeles scratched RW Teddy Purcell and C Nick Shore. ... Blackhawks F Andrew Desjardins (lower-body injury) skated Sunday morning. He has not played this season after being injured in Chicago's preseason finale. Coach Joel Quenneville said Sunday that Desjardins could return as early as next weekend. "Conditioning is part of it, but also, you've got to make sure the injury is fully healed and you're ready," Quenneville said. ... Chicago D Gustav Forsling (upper-body injury) missed his second straight game. Quenneville said the rookie possibly could return Tuesday against Calgary. ... The Blackhawks honored RW Marian Hossa pregame for his 500th career NHL goal. ... Chicago scratched rookie F Ryan Hartman and D Trevor Van Riemsdyk.