Preview: Kings at Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record seven games when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Sergei Bobrovsky has allowed nine goals to win five of the six contests since returning from a groin injury - and Columbus will be tested physically by a Kings team that lost 3-2 at Boston on Monday. “They’ll play heavy and fast,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards told the Columbus Dispatch. “The front of our net is going to be key.”

Columbus has won two shootouts during the streak and went 5-of-12 on the power play over its last three outings. The Kings are 1-1-1 on their five-game road trip and 4-2-2 since the return from injury of Jonathan Quick, who has played eight straight contests. Los Angeles leads the league in goals-against average (1.98) and the Blue Jackets have scored 3.4 per game over the last 14.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-15-6): Quick has only yielded 13 goals in the eight games since he came back from a groin injury and could get a day off after playing three times in five days. Jeff Carter scored a power-play goal midway through the third period to tie the game Monday, but the Kings surrendered the winning tally only 18 seconds later. Center Anze Kopitar leads the team with 40 points and a plus-22 rating while fellow forwards Mike Richards (33 points) and Carter (19 goals, 32 points) have also been productive.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (24-20-4): Aside from Bobrovksy, forwards Cam Atkinson and Mark Letestu have played a big part during the team’s hot stretch. Atkinson has recorded five goals and seven points in the last six games and Letestu boasts four goals and six points in the previous five contests to support leading scorers Ryan Johansen and Brandon Dubinsky. Top-four defenseman Fedor Tyutin missed the last two games due to an illness, but could return to the lineup after practicing Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus RW Nathan Horton, who has five points in eight outings since returning from shoulder surgery, is expected to play his 600th career game.

2. Los Angeles D Drew Doughty has four points in the last five games and boasts a plus-16 rating while averaging a team-high 25:55 of playing time.

3. The Blue Jackets also won six in a row from March 24-April 3, 2006.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Kings 2