Preview: Kings at Blue Jackets

The Los Angeles Kings can see the light at the end of the tunnel as they wrap up their five-game road trip against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. The road-challenged Kings dropped the first three contests of their trek before posting a 4-2 victory at Tampa Bay on Saturday. Justin Williams scored twice and Los Angeles produced three goals in the first period en route to just its sixth win in 24 games away from home (6-12-6) - more than only Edmonton and Buffalo, who each have five.

Columbus vies for its third consecutive victory after losing its previous three contests. After routing St. Louis 7-1 at home on Friday, the Blue Jackets skated to a 4-1 triumph at Ottawa the following night to halt a three-game skid on the road. Cam Atkinson and Scott Hartnell each recorded a goal and an assist as Columbus did all of its scoring in the third period to even its road record at 12-12-1.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-18-12): Los Angeles likely will be without Alec Martinez on Monday as the defenseman left the win over the Lightning after being on the receiving end of a thunderous check by Cedric Paquette. Martinez’s head snapped back and crashed into the glass after the shoulder-on-shoulder hit, resulting in concussion-like symptoms that reportedly are not severe. Robyn Regehr notched a pair of assists Saturday, marking the veteran defenseman’s first two-point performance since Dec. 19, 2013 against San Jose (two assists).

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (23-25-3): Columbus hopes to have James Wisniewski back in the lineup against Los Angeles as the defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s victory and sat out the following night’s game. The Blue Jackets know they’ll be without fellow blue-liner Ryan Murray, who sustained a high-ankle sprain versus the Blues and will miss four-to-six weeks. All-Stars Nick Foligno and Ryan Johansen are tied for the team lead with 49 points, with the former ahead by one goal (21) and the latter in front by one assist (29).

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles posted a 5-2 home victory over Columbus on Oct. 26, with “That 70s Line” consisting of Jeff Carter, Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson combining for four goals and six assists. Foligno was taken from the ice on a stretcher after colliding head-first with a linesman but missed only one game.

2. Hartnell, who is third on the Blue Jackets in goals, assists and points, will appear in his 1,000th NHL game on Monday.

3. Williams’ second goal Saturday was his 100th as a member of the Kings.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Kings 2