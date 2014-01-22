(Updated: CORRECTION: Spelling of Bobrovsky in Para 2.)

Blue Jackets 5, Kings 3: RJ Umberger recorded two goals and Nathan Horton added another in his 600th career game as host Columbus posted its franchise-record seventh consecutive victory.

Artem Anisimov collected a goal and an assist, Ryan Johansen also scored and defenseman James Wisniewski added a pair of assists for the Blue Jackets, who won six in a row in 2006. Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 26 shots for his eighth straight win and sixth since returning from a groin injury.

Dwight King, Jeff Carter and defenseman Robyn Regehr tallied for the Kings, who fell to 1-2-1 on their five-game road trip. Martin Jones dropped his fourth consecutive decision despite making 29 saves in place of Jonathan Quick, who had started the previous eight games.

King knocked the puck into an open net 2:42 into the contest after the rebound caromed directly to him, but Umberger’s deflection on the power play tied it at 12:47. Johansen took a nifty stretch pass from blue-liner Ryan Murray and flipped the puck past Jones with 58 seconds left in the opening period for a 2-1 lead.

Carter stuffed a backhand shot under Bobrovsky during a 3-on-1 rush 8:39 into the middle session before Columbus responded twice late in the period. Umberger’s shot from the left-wing boards went in off Jones’ glove at 18:15 and Anisimov set up Horton on a 2-on-1 rush 1:29 later.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Umberger moved into second place on the Blue Jackets’ all-time goal-scoring list with 115, passing David Vyborny (113). Rick Nash, now with the New York Rangers, is first with 289. … Carter, who played 39 games with Columbus during the 2011-12 campaign, reached 20 goals for the seventh straight season and eighth overall with his second-period tally. … Columbus D Fedor Tyutin, who missed the previous two contests due to illness, returned to play his 400th game in a Blue Jackets uniform.