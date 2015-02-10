Kings heating up, defeat Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There are signs, finally, that the Los Angeles Kings are warming and ready to make another run at the Stanley Cup.

The Kings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, riding a big night by the “That ‘70s line” in a 4-3 victory in Nationwide Arena.

It marked the first time since Dec. 20 that the Kings have won back-to-back games with authority. They won 4-2 on Saturday in Tampa Bay.

Left winger Dwight King, center Jeff Carter and right winger Tyler Toffoli -- who wear Nos. 74, 77 and 73, respectively -- each scored goals and they combined for 10 shots on goal.

”When we get a little confidence going, the size of our group is bigger than most,“ King said. ”We can hang on to the puck. We can grind it.

“We’re fighting for a spot right now. We need this effort every night.”

The Kings -- the defending Stanley Cup champs -- climbed into ninth place in the Western Conference, trailing eighth-place Calgary by three points.

This is exactly what they did last season -- a slow start, then a huge finish -- before racing to the Cup.

Center Jarret Stoll also scored a goal, while goaltender Jonathan Quick had an easy night until the late stages of the third period. He finished with 23 saves, 16 in the third.

The Kings were outshooting the Blue Jackets 36-14 midway through the third period before Columbus ended with a flurry.

“They made it hard on us all over the ice,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “We had very little opportunity to make plays because they took away our time and space.”

Blue Jackets left winger Scott Hartnell, playing in his 1,000th NHL game, celebrated with his 13th goal of the season.

Right winger Jack Skille and defenseman David Savard also scored for the Blue Jackets, while goaltender Curtis McElhinney had 40 saves.

The Blue Jackets didn’t have an answer for Carter’s line, though, which perturbed many in the building.

Carter drew the ire of Blue Jackets’ fans with his lackadaisical play during his short time in Columbus, and he’s booed every time he touches the puck in Nationwide.

“That line was really good,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “Jeff and Tyler and Kinger were our best forwards by a long shot.”

The Blue Jackets took a 1-0 lead only 1:40 into the game.

Skille fired a pass in front of the net that was intended for Blue Jackets center Artem Anisimov, but instead it kicked off the back skate of Kings defenseman Jamie McBain and shot into the net.

The Kings -- specifically the ‘70s line -- needed only 32 seconds to pull even.

Carter carried the puck into the zone and through the right circle, feeding King at the last second for a point-blank redirect in front of McElhinney.

The Kings took a 2-1 lead at 8:01 of the first, again off a rush and again from the King-Carter-Toffoli line. This time, King found Toffoli trailing the play for an easy wrister into an open net.

The Blue Jackets pulled even at 14:18 of the second when Blue Jackets center Ryan Johansen found Hartnell alone in the right circle for a one-timer, his 13th goal of the season.

But, again, the Blue Jackets couldn’t celebrate the goal long before the Kings responded.

Only 1:16 after the Jackets tied it 2-2, the Kings regained the lead.

This time, Carter finished it, redirecting a feed from Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb past McElhinney’s left pad.

The Kings took control of the game early in the third, when Brown scored off a long rebound only 1:49 into the third for a 4-2 lead.

“If you’ve watched them the last five or so years, they’re a team that builds to this point of the season, and when they get on a roll, they’re almost unstoppable,” McElhinney said. “They looked pretty sharp tonight.”

The Blue Jackets added some drama to the evening in the final two minutes.

With MacElhinney pulled for an extra skater, Savard scored through a crowd from the right point.

NOTES: Kings D Alex Martinez left the road trip early to fly back to Los Angeles after suffering a concussion Saturday in a win over Tampa Bay. ... The Blue Jackets’ injury woes continue to mount. D Ryan Murray, who has played only seven games this season, is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. D James Wisniewski (groin) and D Dalton Prout (upper body) missed Monday’s game vs. Los Angeles, but they could play Friday vs. Philadelphia, the club said. ... The Blue Jackets have lost 332 man-games to injury this season, tops in the NHL. ... Kings LW Marian Gaborik, who was traded by the Blue Jackets to the Kings at the trade deadline last March, played his first game at Nationwide Arena since the trade.