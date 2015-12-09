Kings rally past Blue Jackets in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Los Angeles Kings were running on empty, playing their third game in four nights after flying across the country Monday.

The Kings still put on a clinic at the Columbus Blue Jackets’ expense, dominating play for most of the night and scoring two late goals to win 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday in Nationwide Arena.

Center Jeff Carter scored with 1:27 remaining in regulation to force overtime, and defenseman Alec Martinez potted the game-winner at 4:33 of the extra session.

The Kings, who have won five straight, came back from a 2-0 deficit late in the second period.

”I didn’t think it was a 2-0 game,“ Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. ”We could have been leading after one period and leading after two.

“We tried to play a really fundamental, basic game. That’s three in four for us. But we had energy. We played it.”

Defenseman Christian Ehrhoff also scored for the Kings, while goaltender Jonathan Quick had 21 saves. The Kings outshot Columbus 41-23.

The Blue Jackets lost for the fourth time in five games.

”I don’t have a word to describe us tonight,“ Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. ”It just ... it knocks me back because of how well we played in (Philadelphia on Saturday).

“That was men against boys tonight. We should be embarrassed. I am. Obviously I‘m not doing a good enough job to get the team ready in these situations. I‘m totally embarrassed by the way we played.”

The Blue Jackets only hope was goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who was marvelous with 33 saves before leaving with an apparent upper-body injury with 5:35 remaining in regulation.

At that point the Jackets led 2-1 on goals by left winger Scott Hartnell and left winger Matt Calvert, but the lead quick evaporate when back-up goaltender Curtis McElhinney took over for Bobrovsky.

It was McElhinney’s first game action since Nov. 19. The Blue Jackets did not have an update on Bobrovsky’s injury after the game.

Carter scored from the doorstep on McElhinney’s left after a puck scramble in front of the net.

In the 3-on-3 overtime, Martinez came through the back door and buried the puck through McElhinney’s stick side.

”Puck possession is the name of the game in 3-on-3,“ Martinez said. ”I didn’t really do anything except try to get open.

“(Kings captain Dustin Brown) did a great job possessing the puck. I just put it in the back door.”

After a slow start for both teams, the Kings began to assert their authority in the second period, but while Bobrovsky stood strong on his end of the ice, the Jackets were opportunistic on their limited chances in the Kings’ end.

Hartnell gave the Jackets a 1-0 lead at 2:32 of the second, only 12 seconds into a power play.

Set up in the mid-slot, Hartnell one-timed a quick feed from left winger Nick Foligno, firing into the upper right corner above Quick’s left shoulder.

The Blue Jackets made it 2-0 with a quick-strike goal at 14:17.

Calvert, sprung with speed by a nifty pass out of the Blue Jackets’ zone by left wing Brandon Saad, fired on Quick off the rush from the right circle.

The puck ticked off Quick’s goal and skidded into the net.

Ehrhoff’s goal at 17:38 of the second - a one-timer through traffic - cut the lead to 2-1 and set the Kings up for a big finish.

The Blue Jackets hung on for dear life the rest of the way. At one stretch between the second and third periods, the Jackets went 12:09 between shots on goal.

The Kings tied it with 1:27 to play and Quick pulled for an extra skater.

Carter, a former Blue Jacket who is booed every time he touches the puck in Nationwide Arena, picked up a loose puck on the doorstep and buried it before McElhinney could cover the post.

NOTES: Kings C Trevor Lewis (upper body) remained in Los Angeles when the club left Monday to start this six-game road trip. Lewis could join the Kings in Pittsburgh in time for Friday’s game against the Penguins, coach Darryl Sutter said. ... Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella continued searching for forward combinations that will work. C Ryan Johansen, considered a prototype center, is playing left wing on the No. 1 line and RW Brandon Saad - the club’s big offseason acquisition from Chicago - has been dropped to the fourth line despite being third on the team with nine goals. ... Blue Jackets RW David Clarkson, out since Nov. 3 with a back injury, could be cleared to return this weekend. ... Kings LW Kyle Clifford was a late scratch from the lineup with an upper-body injury, forcing Los Angeles to play with only 11 forwards and seven defensemen.