Preview: Kings at Blues

Jaden Schwartz and the St. Louis Blues are on quite the roll, while the Los Angeles Kings are trending in the other direction. The Kings look to end Schwartz’s six-game goal-scoring streak and snap their four-game skid when they visit the Blues on Thursday. Los Angeles suffered a 5-2 setback to Dallas on Dec. 23 before dropping its third straight one-goal decision with a 3-2 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.

St. Louis posted its third straight victory on Tuesday, a 2-1 triumph over Minnesota. T.J. Oshie, who was named to the United States Olympic roster on Wednesday, also tallied as the Blues improved to 8-1-2 in their last 11 games. Brian Elliott will get the nod on Thursday after turning aside 24 shots to improve to 6-0-1 with a 1.67 goals-against average in December.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSW (Los Angeles), FSMW (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-12-4): Captain Dustin Brown and Jonathan Quick were given a chance to improve upon their silver medal-winning performance in 2010 when they were named to the Team USA roster on Wednesday. “What I always say about the Olympics (is) it’s another level,” Brown told the Los Angeles Times. “Doing it in 2010, going into it, you really didn’t know what to expect at the Olympics. It’s an awesome tournament, just a really fun thing to be a part of.” Quick is nursing a groin injury but is expected to participate when the Americans travel to Sochi, Russia.

ABOUT THE BLUES (27-7-5): Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk also learned that he would represent the United States, one day after seeing his six-game point streak come to an end. Captain David Backes will participate in his second Winter Games and also may make an appearance on Thursday. Backes suffered an upper-body injury versus Chicago on Saturday and has been a spectator for the team’s last two games.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles G Ben Scrivens hasn’t posted a victory since making 25 saves in a 3-2 win over St. Louis on Dec. 2.

2. Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko has recorded one goal and four assists in his last four games.

3. Rookie C Tyler Toffoli scored twice against St. Louis last month but has mustered just three goals since.

PREDICTION: Blues 2, Kings 1