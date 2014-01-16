Preview: Kings at Blues

Goals are expected to be at a premium when the St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night in a matchup of the league’s top two defensive clubs. St. Louis has surrendered two or fewer goals in eight consecutive games during its current 8-1-0 stretch to climb within two points of Central Division-leading Chicago with two games in hand. The Blues ended a five-game losing streak in the series (playoffs included) with a 5-0 thrashing of the visiting Kings on Jan. 2.

Los Angeles enters a critical portion of its schedule while attempting to win back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game run from Dec. 17-21. The Kings will play five straight and seven of their next eight contests on the road, with the only home game during that span coming against league-best Anaheim. Los Angeles is coming off a brawl-filled 1-0 win over Vancouver behind Jonathan Quick’s 27th career shutout - his first since returning from a 24-game injury absence.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TSN2

ABOUT THE KINGS (28-14-5): With Quick healthy, Los Angeles made a move to address its cluttered goaltending situation by trading Ben Scrivens to Edmonton in exchange for a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Scrivens, who made 10 consecutive starts after Quick was injured and went 7-5-4 with a 1.97 goals-against average in 19 games this season, could see more playing time after the Oilers dealt away goatender Devan Dubnyk. Rookie Martin Jones, the second netminder in league history to win his first eight starts, was recalled from Manchester of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

ABOUT THE BLUES (32-8-5): Brian Elliott had ripped off seven straight wins, including a 30-save shutout against the Kings two weeks ago, before a 2-1 defeat in Vancouver last Friday. Still, coach Ken Hitchcock is opting to go with Jaroslov Halak in net versus Los Angeles and will start Elliott in Saturday’s showdown against visiting Anaheim. “I‘m not sure,” Hitchcock said of his reasoning for the netminder rotation. “Brian has played well, Jaro has played really well, both guys deserve to keep playing so we’re going to keep playing both guys.”

OVERTIME

1. St. Louis allowed a power-play goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Phoenix, its only one in 21 chances over the past seven games.

2. Kings D Matt Greene with not accompany the team on the road trip after suffering an upper-body injury in a fight Monday night.

3. Los Angeles has allowed a league-low 96 goals while the Blues are next with 100.

PREDICTION: Blues 3, Kings 1