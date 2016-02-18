Preview: Kings at Blues

The footsteps are getting louder for the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings, who continue their seven-game road trip with a visit to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. The Kings have dropped three of their past four games to see their lead atop the division whittled to three points over Anaheim and four over San Jose.

Los Angeles erupted for nine goals in a rout of Boston to being its trek but has been limited to two or fewer in its past three defeats, including Tuesday’s 3-1 setback at NHL-best Washington. “Maybe we just scored too many goals in Boston, now we are coming up a bit short,” Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin said. “We just have to capitalize on some chances.” The Blues extended their winning streak to three games with a 2-1 overtime victory over Dallas on Tuesday to draw within five points of the Central Division-leading Stars. St. Louis has split a pair of decisions with Los Angeles this season, with the road team prevailing each time.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

ABOUT THE KINGS (33-20-3): Marian Gaborik was starting to heat up with four goals in a seven-game span before he was placed on injured reserve Saturday and Los Angeles has felt his absence, scoring once in the last two contests. “It just comes down to bearing down and putting pucks in the net, getting more bodies in front and banging in dirty goals,” defenseman Drew Doughty said. “We don’t have to score the pretty goals all the time, just little garbage goals around the net.” Goaltender Jonathan Quick returned from a three-game injury absence with 29 saves at Washington.

ABOUT THE BLUES (33-17-9): Rookie defenseman Joel Edmundson is the only player in the lineup that has yet to score a goal and is mired in a 10-game point drought, but coach Ken Hitchcock has no complaints for the second-round draft pick’s play. “He’s a more fluid player now,” Hitchcock said. “I think things are coming at him a little slower and it shows. He’s got great instincts. He’s not fun to play against and that element in his game is starting to become more consistent and it’s really helping us.” Netminder Brian Elliott has made 15 straight starts since Jake Allen was hurt, posting a 10-3-2 mark.

OVERTIME

1. The Blues have killed off all 18 penalties over the past four games and 31-of-32 this month.

2. Kings C Anze Kopitar, who has 11 points in his last nine games, has 12 goals and 40 points in 35 contests versus St. Louis.

3. The Blues assigned F Dmitrij Jaskin to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Blues 2