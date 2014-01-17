(Updated: CORRECTION: Spelling of Muzzin in Para 2; Minor editing throughout)

Kings 4, Blues 1: Trevor Lewis scored his first two goals of the season and visiting Los Angeles continued its domination of St. Louis.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin and Jeff Carter also scored as the Kings improved to 8-2-0 in their last 10 matchups against the Blues and beat them for the 16th time in the last 20 meetings, including the playoffs. Jonathan Quick made 28 saves to help halt Los Angeles’ five-game road losing streak.

T.J. Oshie scored on a penalty shot for St. Louis, which lost for only the second time in 10 games and came up short in its bid for a season-high sixth straight home win. Jaroslav Halak turned aside 27 shots for the Blues.

Lewis notched the go-ahead tally at 2:04 of the third period, charging down the right wing and firing a bad-angle shot that Halak stopped before the puck was knocked into the net by the skate of St. Louis’ Jaden Schwartz. Lewis added a short-handed tally just over two minutes later, pouncing on a miscue by Halak and scoring on a wraparound as the goaltender made a belated scramble to get back in net.

Los Angeles went ahead at 2:31 of the opening period, when Muzzin’s wrist shot from the left point made it past a screened Halak. Oshie was awarded a penalty shot after being dragged down by Muzzin on a breakaway and buried a wrister between the pads of Quick just under six minutes into the second for his third goal in two games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lewis ended a goalless drought dating to March 28, when he also scored against the Blues in St. Louis. ... Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk played in his 200th game, which also was the 3,600 contest in St. Louis franchise history. ... Oshie’s penalty shot was the fourth straight converted by the Blues dating to the 2011-12 season. ... The Kings recalled F Linden Vey from Manchester of the American Hockey League one day after assigning C Tyler Toffoli to the Monarchs.