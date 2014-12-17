Tarasenko hat trick leads Blues past Kings

ST. LOUIS -- About the only thing St. Louis Blues right winger Vladimir Tarasenko dislikes about scoring goals is having to talk about them.

Tarasenko scored three times Tuesday night, completing his second hat trick of the season, and also contributed an assist to lead the Blues’ comeback from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2, extending their winning streak to five games.

The three goals increased his season total to 20 in just 31 games. He also became the first Blues player to record two hat tricks in one season since Brett Hull did it during the 1996-97 season.

“It’s one game,” Tarasenko said. “I don’t think about it (the goals). We stay on top of the standings right now and this is the main goal for us. If you score a lot of goals and the team loses, it’s not good.”

Tarasenko’s first goal at 12:29 of the second period began the comeback and in the third period, he drew a hooking penalty which gave the Blues a 5-on-3 power-play and they capitalized with a goal by Jaden Schwartz to tie the game 11:20 into the period.

Just 1:40 later, Tarasenko scored the game-winner while the Blues still had a man advantage and after Alexander Steen scored just 50 seconds later - the third St. Louis goal is a span of 2:30 - Tarasenko capped off his night with an empty net goal with 1:24 to play.

The outburst came against goalie Jonathan Quick, who had allowed only one goal on 72 shots in his previous two games against the Blues, one this season and one last year. The win also was only the third by the Blues in 12 regular-season games against Los Angeles dating back to the start of the 2011-2012 season.

The Blues also limited the Kings to just one shot on goal in the third period while their four goals came on only eight shots.

”It was time to sink or swim and our guys responded really well,“ said center David Backes. ”We get on our horse and start playing our game and force them to take a couple of penalties. Vladi is the real deal.

“You could start to see the glimmer in our eyes -- enough of taking a back seat to these guys. We can play with them when we are all-in on the effort. You don’t come out of a 2-0 hole against the defending Stanley Cup champions too often.”

The key, as it has been often this season, was the play of Tarasenko -- the goals and also being able to draw the key penalty against Los Angeles defenseman Robyn Regehr, which set up the tying and winning goals.

“He’s just so dynamic,” Backes said. “You’re trying to hit him and he side-steps you and then all of a sudden you’re tripping him or he’s just going to beat you. He’s that quick. That’s on display on a regular basis.”

Unlike Tarasenko himself, his teammates have no problem talking about him or his accomplishments this season.

“We’re very fortunate to have him on our team,” said goalie Jake Allen, who won in his first career game against the Kings. “He’s a superstar now and he’s only going to get better. He’s getting to show the world what he can do. He’s one of a kind.”

Added left winger Steve Ott, “It’s unbelievable how he elevates his game. It’s pretty impressive to see it kind of every single game. To score 20 goals before Christmas is something special. It’s a testament to his work ethic and being such a smart player at such a young age.”

The key to the goals, said coach Ken Hitchcock, is simple.

“One thing about Vladi is if he gets one, he’s hungry,” Hitchcock said. “He gets his game to another level which is what he did in the third period.”

The Kings were not happy with their third-period effort, which left them with only one win on a five-game trip.

“Going into the third period up 2-1, we’ve been known to close those games,” said center Anze Kopitar. “Especially on the road, you’ve got to make an extra effort to make that happen. We took a couple of penalties and they converted on them. This is a sour one for sure.”

Coach Darryl Sutter knows how good Quick has been against the Blues, but was disappointed at how quickly the game turned.

“We’ve got to get a save in there somewhere,” Sutter said. “It’s frustrating.”

NOTES: The Blues and Kings will play again Thursday night in Los Angeles as the Blues open a three-game trip. The game will start a four-game homestand for the Kings. It will be the final regular-season matchup for the two teams this season. ... RW T.J. Oshie missed Tuesday night’s game for what the Blues said was “family reasons.” The team did not provide any additional information except to say he will accompany it on the road. ... Blues D Ian Cole was a healthy scratch for the third time in the last five games. ... The Blues are still without D Carl Gunnarsson, who is recovering from a concussion but did skate on Tuesday morning. ... Healthy scratches for the Kings were D Jamie McBain and C Jordan Nolan.