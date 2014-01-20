Preview: Kings at Bruins

The Boston Bruins put forth a strong effort Sunday but eventually succumbed in a rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup final. The Bruins look to try their luck against the team that won the 2012 title on Monday afternoon, when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Brad Marchand recorded his second multi-goal performance of the season against Chicago, but reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Patrick Kane scored the decisive tally in the third round of the shootout as the Blackhawks skated to a 3-2 triumph.

Boston has dropped four of its last six (2-3-1), including a 4-2 decision at Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Jeff Carter scored in that contest and has tallied three times in the last five games to lead the Kings with 18 goals. Carter also scored on Saturday, but defenseman Niklas Kronwall’s controversial goal late in the third period led to Los Angeles’ 3-2 shootout loss in Detroit.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-14-6): Mike Richards collected a goal and an assist on Saturday but did his best to leave the result in his rear-view mirror. “We have to move on,” Richards said of Kronwall’s power-play goal that came after the puck deflected off the protective mesh before caroming off the back of Jonathan Quick and into the net. “We can’t dwell on something that happened or something that was out of our control.” Los Angeles had killed off its previous 19 short-handed situations.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (30-15-3): Marchand is starting to heat up with four goals and an assist in his last three games - and his teammates are noticing. “His jump, I think he has that step in his legs right now and obviously it creates a lot of things by doing that, by getting himself open and we’re trying to feed off of him right now,” Patrice Bergeron said. Speaking of Bergeron, he has recorded two goals and three assists during a three-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Quick improved to 6-2-0 in his career versus Boston after stopping 20 shots in the previous meeting.

2. Bruins G Tuukka Rask yielded three goals on 18 shots en route to an early exit against the Kings. The Finn, however, owns a sparkling 14-5-2 record at home with a 1.75 goals-against average.

3. Boston D Adam McQuaid exited Sunday’s game with an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated prior to Monday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Bruins 2, Kings 1