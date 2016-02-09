Preview: Kings at Bruins

Milan Lucic makes his much-anticipated return to Boston when the Los Angeles Kings kick off a seven-game road trip against the Bruins on Tuesday night at TD Garden. Lucic, who spent his first eight seasons with the Boston, was traded to the Kings on the eve of last June’s NHL draft in exchange for defenseman Colin Miller, a first-round draft pick in 2015 and goaltender Martin Jones.

”It’s kind of odd we haven’t played them yet, considering how many Eastern Conference teams we’ve played,“ Lucic said. ”I think it’s going to be a pretty cool experience to go in there for the first time as a visitor.“ The trip comes at a good time for Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles, which has dropped four of six overall and three straight at home. The Bruins, who have gone past regulation in each of their past three games and are coming off a home-and-home sweep of the Buffalo Sabres, are looking forward to the arrival of Lucic and his physical presence. “It will be a good challenge, for sure,” Boston defenseman Kevan Miller said at Monday’s practice. “We’ve talked about it, and we need to make sure we bring our heavy game (on Tuesday).”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TVA, FSN West (Los Angeles), NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE KINGS (31-17-3): Lucic, who recorded a career-best 30 goals in 2010-11 and dipped to 18 last season, has scored 12 times for the Kings, although he has only one tally in the past 13 games. “Everything is starting to feel normal being around here and all those things that come with the trade,” Lucic said. “It’s nice to establish myself. The team has been on a little bit of a skid lately, but I think a road trip like this couldn’t come at a better time.” Center Anze Kopitar had a pair of assists in a 4-2 loss to Anaheim to give him three goals and 16 points in his last 11 games.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (28-18-6): While Boston has won two in a row, it continues to struggle at home with a 12-13-3 mark, including losses to Pacific Division foes Anaheim and Vancouver by a combined 10-4 margin in a six-day span prior to the All-Star break. “We have to continue our play and make sure we’re still taking steps in the right direction and continue to work on it,“ defenseman Torey Krug said. ”It’s always a work in progress — little baby steps — and (Tuesday) will be a great test for us.” Brad Marchand has nine goals in his last nine games after scoring the overtime game-winner Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. Marchand has seven goals in his last six meetings versus Los Angeles.

2. Kings G Jonathan Quick is 1-4-0 in his last five starts while F Tyler Toffoli needs one goal to eclipse his career high of 23.

3. The Bruins haven’t won consecutive games at home since Dec. 16-20.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Bruins 2