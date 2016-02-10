Lucic returns to Boston, helps Kings win

BOSTON -- Milan Lucic forged plenty of great memories at TD Garden during his eight years as a Boston Bruin. On Tuesday, he made another one as a Los Angeles King.

Lucic scored a goal and an assist in his first return to Boston as the Kings trounced the Bruins 9-2. The left winger, who was traded June 26, picked up an assist during the Kings’ four-goal second period and added a goal of his own early in the third to make for a very happy return.

Lucic skated around the ice following the game to a standing ovation from the crowd that remained to honor the Bruins’ former fan favorite.

“A couple of teammates told me to go back out there,” he said. “I just remembered being in Calgary when (Jarome Iginla) did it.”

He also received a long, loud ovation during the second media timeout in the first period as a montage of his Bruins days played on the center ice scoreboard.

“A lot of special things happened to me here in Boston,” Lucic said. “To have that moment during that second TV timeout was very special.”

The Pacific Division-leading Kings continued an up-and-down stretch of games in which they have gone 3-4-0 over the last seven. Tuesday night’s game was the first of a seven-game road trip that continues in Brooklyn on Thursday.

“It’s huge. We haven’t been playing well lately and we came on this road trip talking about it a lot; talking about how important this first game was and how important this road trip as a whole was,” said Kings defenseman Drew Doughty, who had a goal and an assist and notched his 300th career point. “So, this was the right start and this is how we wanted it to happen, and now it’s on to the Islanders.”

Boston fell to 12-14-3 at home, and missed out on a chance to vault past Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic.

“Let’s be honest, we were terrible tonight,” Bruins center Patrice Bergeron said. “A lot of things went wrong. It’s hard to stand here and name them all. ... The breakdowns we had tonight need to be fixed ASAP.”

Goaltender Jonathan Quick made 35 saves for the Kings, while Tuukka Rask and Jonas Gustavsson combined for 48 in the Bruin net. The Kings’ 57 shots were the most allowed by a Bruin team since March 18, 1965, and the nine goals Los Angeles scored were the most surrendered by the Bruins since March 3, 2008, a 10-2 loss to Washington.

Nine Los Angeles players had goals in the blowout, and nine had multi-point games.

Left winger Brad Marchand scored his 10th goal in as many games to put the Bruins up early, cashing in on a rebound at the 5:03 mark of the first. After Marchand was called for slashing late in the period, center Jeff Carter tied it on the power play, the beneficiary of a crazy bounce off Bruin defenseman Kevan Miller’s stick with 1:39 remaining.

The Kings took the lead when center Vincent Lecavalier hit a wide-open Marian Gaborik for the right-winger’s third goal in five games, all of which were go-ahead goals.

“We started well, but we fell apart,” Bruins defenseman Dennis Seidenberg said.

A mostly even first period gave way to a blowout quickly in the second. Center Andy Andreoff made it 3-1 Los Angeles 2:43 into the frame, and Doughty, left winger Dwight King and center Trevor Lewis all scored in the final eight minutes of the period to give the Kings a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Rask departed the game after allowing five goals on 32 shots over the first 32:29. He was relieved by Gustavsson, who saw his first action since leaving the Bruins’ loss to Anaheim on Jan. 26 after showing an elevated heart rate in the first period. Gustavsson promptly gave up the Kings’ sixth goal, to Lewis.

Lucic scored the Kings’ seventh goal with a tap-in on a pass from center Anze Kopitar early in the third, marking the most goals Los Angeles scored and the most Boston has allowed all season.

Bruins left winger Tyler Randell found the net for the first time since Dec. 5, but Los Angeles defenseman Luke Schenn followed up with the eighth of the night for the Kings. Right winger Dustin Brown added a ninth in the final minutes.

NOTES: LW Milan Lucic, who was dealt for D Colin Miller, G Martin Jones and the 13th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, scored 139 goals and 208 assists in eight seasons with the Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011. ... In a Players’ Tribune article posted Feb. 8, Lucic reflected on his time in Boston, recalling that as a rookie he wasn’t aware the team’s traveling secretary was Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk. ... Tuesday’s game was the Bruins’ last at home until Feb. 22. They begin their longest road trip of the year, six games in 10 days, when they visit Winnipeg on Feb. 11. ... Bruins RW Loui Eriksson entered the game two goals short of 200 for his career. He did not score Tuesday. ... Kings RW Tyler Toffoli played in his 200th game. The 47th overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft has played his entire career with Los Angeles. ... Bruins LW Tyler Randell was inserted into the fourth line after 12 straight scratches, replacing LW Zac Rinaldo, who was scratched for the second time in five games. ... Kings LW Tanner Pearson was scratched for the first time this season.