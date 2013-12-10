Preview: Kings at Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens look to extend their point streak to 11 games when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Carey Price continues to make his case to represent Canada in the Sochi Olympics as Montreal won its fifth straight and ninth in 10 outings (9-0-1) with a 3-2 victory over Buffalo on Saturday. The British Columbia native has stopped 79-of-84 shots to win all three career meetings with the Kings.

Los Angeles also has received solid goaltending - albeit from unlikely sources. With former Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Quick sidelined by a groin injury, Ben Scrivens has been downright stingy in his absence - posting a 6-1-3 mark and a 1.47 goals-against average. Rookie Martin Jones spelled Scrivens over the last two contests and recorded his first career shutout on Saturday, turning aside 16 shots in a 3-0 triumph over the reeling New York Islanders.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TSN, RDS (Montreal), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-7-4): Los Angeles’ stingy defense has allowed it to make the most of its modest offense as its 35 goals in a 15-game stretch have resulted in an impressive 10-1-4 mark. Dustin Brown scored for the second straight contest on Saturday and sits one point shy of 400 for his career. The captain, however, has scored just one of his six goals this season on the road and has tallied just once in seven career games versus the Canadiens.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (19-9-3): Tomas Plekanec recorded a goal and assist on Saturday to continue his torrid stretch. The Czech has tallied five times and set up three other scores during his last eight games. Plekanec has a strong chance to keep his good fortune going versus the Kings, against whom he has collected four goals and an assist in six career meetings.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar, who scored on Saturday, has recorded seven goals and as many assists in his last 17 contests.

2. The Canadiens have won the last seven meetings with the Kings.

3. Los Angeles is 0-for-26 on the power play in its last seven games, while Montreal has successfully killed all 18 of its penalties in the same stretch.

PREDICTION: Canadiens 2, Kings 1