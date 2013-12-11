Kings rookie G Jones blanks Canadiens

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens warmed up Martin Jones from the outset, and the rookie delivered Los Angeles’ first win at Bell Centre since 1999 while becoming the first Kings goalie ever to shut out the Canadiens.

Jones recorded his second consecutive shutout, and centers Anze Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli each had a goal and an assist to lead Los Angeles to a 6-0 win over Montreal on Tuesday night.

The Canadiens’ winning streak ended at five games.

Jones, who lowered his goals-against-average from 0.97 to 0.65, withstood a seven-shot barrage by Montreal in the opening minutes.

“I went over to him and said, ‘Are you warmed up yet?’ and he just gave me a wink,” said right winger Justin Williams, who scored the Kings’ sixth goal. “He’s quite calm and cool in there, and that’s nice to see.”

The 23-year-old rookie made 31 saves overall, including 17 in the first period, to win his third straight start as Los Angeles (20-7-4) extended its winning streak to four.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Canadiens

“It seems pretty easy right now, but if our penalty kill wasn’t sharp right at the start and Jonesy wasn’t making the saves that he was making, it could have been a totally different ballgame right off the start,” Kopitar said. “So it definitely wasn’t as easy as it seems.”

A week earlier, Jones stopped 26 of 28 shots and all nine shootout attempts in a 3-2 win over the Ducks in his NHL debut at Anaheim. He made 16 saves for his first shutout in a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

“Maybe I didn’t expect to get that kind of start, but I don’t want to stop here,” said Jones, who has stopped 72 of 74 shots for a .973 save percentage. “I want to make sure I keep working. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, playing some good teams, so I’ve just got to continue to work here.”

Right wingers Jordan Nolan and Justin Williams, and defensemen Alec Martinez and Jake Muzzin also scored for Los Angeles, which beat Montreal for the first time in eight meetings.

Kings center Mike Richards, left winger Kyle Clifford and right winger Jarret Stoll each had two assists.

“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the Kings,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “I thought they played a really solid game. There’s some stuff that we can take from them, but for us, we did a lot of good things lately, and we’ve got to put that one behind (us) and make sure that we’re going to come back with the right attitude.”

Canadiens goalie Carey Price allowed four goals on 16 shots before he was pulled for the first time in 25 starts this season after Toffoli’s goal 5:28 into the second period. Backup goalie Peter Budaj stopped 12 of the 14 shots he faced.

Montreal (19-10-3) saw its 9-0-1 run end, and it lost in regulation for just the second time in 15 games (11-2-2).

The Canadiens outshot the Kings 17-12 in the opening period, but Los Angeles came out of the first with a 2-0 lead.

“The first period I think they had 11 or 12 shots on the power play, so if they scored one there, it could have been a little different,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said.

Kopitar, who set up Nolan’s goal 7:03 in, put the Kings up by two when he beat Price for his ninth goal with 12.3 seconds remaining in the opening period.

Martinez made it 3-0 when he scored his first goal 1:45 into the second period. Toffoli, who assisted on Martinez’s goal, scored his eighth at 5:28 to chase Price.

Muzzin scored a power-play goal on Budaj at 8:14 of the second period to increase the lead to 5-0. Williams scored his 11th at 18:28 of the middle period.

“Obviously, we didn’t play that well, but we had some scoring chances in the first period,” Montreal center Tomas Plekanec said. “We didn’t score and they scored twice in the first, and we were flat right off the bat in the second.”

NOTES: The Kings’ previous win in Montreal was on Dec. 11, 1999. Before Tuesday, Los Angeles lost seven consecutive games against the Canadiens dating back to March 8, 2003. Montreal D Andrei Markov and D Francis Bouillon were the only current players from either team who played in that contest, a 2-1 win for the Kings at Staples Center. ... Kings D Jake Muzzin’s power-play goal 8:14 into the second period ended an 0-for-31 drought for Los Angeles with the man advantage, including one power play in the first period. ... Kings D Matt Greene, out since Nov. 2, was available to return from an upper-body injury, but he was left out of the lineup. G Jonathan Quick (groin) and RW Trevor Lewis (lower-body injury) remain sidelined. ... RW Matt Frattin and RW Linden Vey did not dress for Los Angeles. ... Bouillon returned to the lineup after sitting out two games. ... D Douglas Murray and RW George Parros were healthy scratches for Montreal. ... Canadiens LW Rene Bourque missed his fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury.