Price’s saves inspire Canadiens in 6-2 win

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens’ offense enjoyed a breakout night, but it might not have happened without the prowess of goaltender Carey Price.

Price stopped 44 shots to help the Canadiens to a 6-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday at the Bell Centre.

”I think there were 47 points,“ left winger Max Pacioretty said when asked if there was a particular save gave the Canadiens a lift. ”That was a great, great performance by him.

“At the end of the day, you feel a little bad that you let it get that bad, but we have so much confidence in him every night. If he’s going to make that many saves, we’ve got a chance to win the game obviously. That one’s on him.”

Goaltender Martin Jones made 14 saves for the Kings (15-10-5), who allowed six goals in a game for the first time this season.

Right wingers Jiri Sekac (twice) and Sven Andrighetto, defensemen P.K. Subban and Andrei Markov and center David Desharnais scored for Montreal.

Defensemen Jake Muzzin and Drew Doughty scored for Los Angeles.

The Kings dominated the shots in the first period, but Montreal (19-10-2) found the scoresheet first.

A mere four seconds had ticked off a Los Angeles penalty to Doughty when Sekac put the Canadiens on the board. After a faceoff win by center Tomas Plekanec, Subban picked up the loose puck, moved to the middle just inside the blue line and fired it on net, where Sekac tipped it past Jones at 8:16.

It marked just the third time this season that Montreal led after the first period.

The power play struck again at 1:01 of the second period to double the Canadiens’ lead. Defenseman Sergei Gonchar quickly dished off a pass from center David Desharnais at the right point to Markov, who then wristed a shot glove side.

Less than three minutes later, Subban scored his second goal of the night and Montreal’s first at even strength. Right winger Dale Weise banked a drop pass along the boards to Subban right at the blue line and the 25-year-old tossed it down the zone into the net, giving him his second multi-goal game of the season.

“Yeah, it definitely stings,” Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar said. “I thought our first two periods were pretty decent and we were down 3-0. In the third, we just got away from our game plan, gave up way too many odd-man rushes. A team like that with the skill that they have, they’re going to make you pay, and they did.”

After a slow start to the period, the Kings picked up the pace after a Montreal penalty. But as he did in the first period, Price stood tall, denying left winger Dustin Brown and center Jeff Carter on Grade A opportunities.

“We had a late night,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “We came in here and played really well. We know he’s world class. We expected that.”

Three penalties through the second half of the second period opened the door for Los Angeles’ power play to crack the goose egg on the scoresheet. But Montreal’s penalty killers, led by the goalie, kept the Kings at bay.

“We had a lot of practice killing penalties so we were getting pretty good at it,” Price said. “Definitely gets you in the game because you’re spending two minutes in your zone. So if we can kill it off, it might a bit of a momentum grab, but obviously we don’t want to be doing that too much.”

The visitors finally beat Price early in the third period when Muzzin’s shot from the blue line made its way past the screened netminder.

Desharnais snapped a 12-game goal drought at 9:47 of the third period to put the Canadiens up 4-1, finishing a perfect pass from right winger Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau on a two-on-one.

The Kings got one back a minute later when, after a Los Angeles faceoff win, Doughty took a pass and skated up to the right faceoff dot before rifling in his third goal of the season.

Andrighetto picked up his second in three games since being called up when, from the right faceoff circle, he sent left winger Michael Bournival’s pass past Jones at 13:59.

Sekac scored his second of the night at 15:26 when he lifted a bad angle shot from near the goal past Jones.

NOTES: Canadiens LW Brandon Prust suited up for his 400th NHL game. ... Los Angeles D Drew Doughty appeared in his 472nd career game with the Kings, tying Marty McSorley for seventh among defensemen on the club’s all-time list. ... Montreal went with the same lineup it used in Tuesday’s win over Vancouver, with LW Eric Tangradi sitting as the lone healthy scratch. D Bryan Allen (illness), D Mike Weaver (concussion) and C Lars Eller remained sidelined. ... The Kings scratched D Jamie McBain and C Jordan Nolan.