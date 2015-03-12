Preview: Kings at Canucks

If the Vancouver Canucks hope to fend off hard-charging Los Angeles in the Pacific Division race, they’ll need to find a way to end the Kings’ recent dominance over them. The Canucks seek their third straight victory - and a little breathing room, as well - when they entertain Los Angeles at Rogers Arena on Thursday night. The Canucks own a slim three-point lead over the Kings in the Pacific, but are coming off back-to-back wins over San Jose and Anaheim.

The Kings have had Vancouver’s number of late, winning six off the previous seven meetings - including both this season, in which they’ve outscored the Canucks 8-3. Los Angeles is a good bet to extend that trend, having gone 11-3-1 in its last 15 games behind sensational goaltending from Jonathan Quick. The Kings have points in four straight games and are coming off a 5-2 win in Colorado on Tuesday in what marks the start of a grueling stretch of road games for the defending champs.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports West (Los Angeles), SNP (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE KINGS (32-21-13): Los Angeles has surged into playoff relevance in the tight Western Conference thanks to contributions from all four lines - including bottom-six forwards Kyle Clifford and Jordan Nolan, who combined for three points against the Avalanche. “It could be a product of younger players getting better and more confident,” forward Justin Williams told the Los Angeles Times. “Jordan has played quite a few years in this league now. He’s feeling more comfortable out here and he’s making a lot of plays.”

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (38-24-4): Vancouver will face Los Angeles three times in the next 25 days - and those games could go a long way in deciding which team finishes in the top-three in the Pacific, and which team may have to settle for a wild-card spot. “These three games against them are huge,” Alex Burrows told the Vancouver Province. “They might be a team that we play down the road in the playoffs, once we get there. They are the defending Stanley Cup champs for a reason. Their system, they don’t give up a whole lot.”

OVERTIME

1. Vancouver has won four straight games against teams that scored five or more goals in their previous contest.

2. The Kings are a league-worst 3-13 in games decided in extra time, while the Canucks are 9-4.

3. Quick is 11-11-1 with a 1.81 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage in 23 career games against Vancouver.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Kings 2