Preview: Kings at Canucks

The Los Angeles Kings have clawed their way into the second wild card in the Western Conference but face a daunting closing stretch as they open a three-game road trip at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. The reigning Stanley Cup champions are level on points with Winnipeg for the final playoff slot and trail Pacific Division rivals Calgary and Vancouver by one and three points, respectively.

The Canucks are coming off back-to-back defeats at Chicago and Winnipeg and are trying to avert their first three-game losing streak since Jan. 8-13. Vancouver has a favorable schedule, finishing the season with home games against lowly Arizona and Edmonton following Monday’s matchup. “When you have a chance at home, that’s all you can ask for. So we’ve got to make the most of it,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “We have an older group. They know that we need to do it, and we need to find some wins.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), RSN Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE KINGS (39-25-14): After lighting up the scoreboard in an 8-2 drubbing of Edmonton on Thursday night, Los Angeles flexed its defensive muscles in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Colorado, matching a franchise record by allowing only 10 shots on goal. “We were just playing our style of the game really, that’s what we have to do to be successful and there’s no secret to that,” center Anze Kopitar said. “We’ve proven that, and now we have to go on the road and play the same way.” Marian Gaborik has amassed five goals and three assists over his last eight games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (45-29-5): Eddie Lack, who has started 18 of 20 games since No. 1 netminder Ryan Miller suffered a knee injury, has hit a rough patch with 12 goals surrendered over the past three games despite Vancouver killing off all seven power plays in the last two losses. Alex Burrows has regained his offensive touch, scoring four times in the past four games after being held without a tally in 16 of the previous 17 contests. Daniel Sedin continued his hot stretch with a goal and two assists against Winnipeg, giving him 13 points in the last 11 games.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles has won three of the last four visits to Vancouver.

2. Lack is 2-2-0 with a 1.68 goals-against average in six appearances - four starts - versus the Kings.

3. Gaborik has pumped in 23 goals in 45 games against the Canucks.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Canucks 2