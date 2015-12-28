Preview: Kings at Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks attempt to inch closer to the top of the Pacific Division on Monday when they continue their season-high seven-game homestand against the first-place Los Angeles Kings. Jannik Hansen scored twice in Vancouver’s 2-1 overtime victory versus Edmonton on Saturday to run his point total to six (four goals, two assists) in his last six contests.

“Janny’s been good for us this year,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins told reporters after his team improved to 3-0-1 in its last four and moved within seven points of Los Angeles. “He comes back and he gives us a lot of energy.” Hansen set up a goal in Vancouver’s 3-0 win over the Kings on Oct. 13, but has just two tallies in 26 career encounters with Los Angeles. As for Los Angeles, Anze Kopitar scored in overtime of Saturday’s 4-3 win over Arizona and also found the net in a 2-1 overtime victory versus Vancouver on Dec. 1.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE KINGS (21-11-2): Jeff Carter is expected to miss Monday’s tilt after suffering an upper-body injury during his only two shifts versus Arizona, but the club’s leading scorer with 28 points is listed as day-to-day. Taken a step further, general manager Dean Lombardi told reporters on Sunday that the veteran center could return for the final two contests of the four-game road trip. Forward Tanner Pearson scored versus the Coyotes for his third point in two games, but has just two assists in six career encounters with Vancouver.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (14-14-9): Chris Tanev is considered day-to-day with a foot injury, but that did not stop Vancouver from recalling fellow defenseman Ashton Sautner from Utica of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Tanev suffered his injury while blocking a last-second shot from Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos on Tuesday and promptly sat out versus Edmonton. Tanev joins fellow blue-liners Lucas Sbisa (hand) and Dan Hamhuis (facial fractures) on the sideline while Sautner will be making his NHL debut should he see the ice on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick has enjoyed success outside of the Staples Center this season, posting an 8-3-1 mark with one shutout.

2. Vancouver has failed on all 13 opportunities with the man advantage over the last seven contests.

3. Los Angeles scored twice on the power play in its last game after going 1-for-17 in its previous eight contests.

PREDICTION: Canucks 3, Kings 1