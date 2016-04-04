Preview: Kings at Canucks

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to end a four-game road losing streak and regain the lead in the Pacific Division when they visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Los Angeles, which is beginning a two-game trek before ending the regular season with a pair of contests at home, has not won on the road since outscoring Central Division powers Chicago and Dallas by a combined 10-2 on March 14 and 15.

The Kings, who are vying for the second division title in franchise history, trail Anaheim by one point with a home showdown with the Ducks on Thursday looming. Vancouver is seeking a season-high third consecutive victory after knocking off two of the Pacific’s top three clubs in San Jose and Anaheim - defeating both on the road. The Canucks had lost nine straight contests (0-8-1) prior to their current surge but have dropped five straight at home since defeating Nashville on March 12. Los Angeles was blanked at home in its first meeting of the season with the Canucks but have won the last three, including a 5-0 triumph on Dec. 28 in its only visit to Vancouver.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE KINGS (46-27-5): In danger of failing to reach the 20-goal plateau for the first time since 2006-07 with Philadelphia, Jeff Carter has heated up at the right time for Los Angeles. The 31-year-old has netted five tallies in his last four contests after going eight games without one, raising his season total to 23 - good for third on the team behind Tyler Toffoli (29) and Anze Kopitar (25). Captain Dustin Brown needs three points to avoid finishing with fewer than 30 for the fourth consecutive season.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (29-36-13): Daniel Sedin leads the team with 28 goals - his highest amount since scoring 30 in 2011-12. The 35-year-old Swede’s next assist will be the 587th of his career, tying him with Paul Kariya for 89th place on the all-time list. Jannik Hansen has recorded back-to-back two-point performances to increase his season total to 36 - three short of his career high set in 2011-12.

OVERTIME

1. Kings D Drew Doughty is one power-play goal shy of reaching double digits for the first time in his career.

2. Vancouver makes a two-game trip to Alberta before wrapping up the season at home against Edmonton on Saturday.

3. Los Angeles recalled D Kevin Gravel from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Canucks 1