Kings climb into playoff position with win in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Los Angeles Kings made up a lot of ground to climb back into the NHL playoff picture, but right winger Justin Williams knows the journey is far from over.

Williams scored a goal and added an assist as Los Angeles defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 Thursday night to leapfrog the Winnipeg Jets into the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. The win also left the defending Stanley Cup champions just one point behind the Canucks, who are second in the Pacific Division.

”I want to keep climbing,“ said Williams. ”It’s been a long season so far. We have turned it around a little bit but we know there is a long ways to go.

“There are a lot of games left and a lot can happen. We are going to keep trending in the right direction.”

Center Anze Kopitar put the Kings ahead 3-0 with just 25 seconds gone in the third and assisted on Marian Gaborik’s empty-net goal later in the period. Center Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring on a first-period power play for the Kings, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

“The icing on the cake was the goal by Kopitar,” said Williams. “Two-goal deficits and three-goal deficits are just mentally so different.”

Defenseman Drew Doughty said the Kings (33-21-13) understand they can’t afford to relax.

”The closer you get to the playoffs the more you want to be in,“ he said. ”We’re not going to accept anything but to be in it and right now Vancouver is one of those teams in our way.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Canucks

“Hopefully this gives us some momentum, gets our confidence going.”

L.A. goalie Jonathan Quick made 19 saves for his fifth shutout of the season.

”Quickie did what he did,“ said Williams. ”He didn’t give them many second chances.

“He swallowed up rebounds. That’s standard for him.”

Vancouver center Henrik Sedin said Quick was the difference in the game, especially in the first period when the Canucks outshot L.A. 9-4.

“We had lots of scoring chances (but) Quick showed why he’s maybe the best goalie in the league,” said Sedin. “I thought after the first we should be up a few. He made some unbelievable stops.”

Vancouver coach Willie Desjardins was disappointed by the result after a strong first period.

”They showed why they win the Cups,“ said Desjardins. ”They had a lot of patience, they had a lot of presence.

“They’re a good team but I thought we played good the first period. It’s disappointing because you always want to find a way to win.”

Goaltender Eddie Lack stopped 16 of 19 shots for the Canucks (38-25-4).

Kopitar’s goal early in the third sealed the win. He intercepted an attempted clearing pass by Vancouver defenseman Dan Hamhuis and had a clear path to the net, beating Lack with a low shot to the stick side.

“Every game right now is big where we are in the standings,” said Kopitar. “It’s not where we want to be but that’s the way it is.”

The Kings have also found ways to win on the road, going 7-2 in their last nine games away from home.

”I think the games just got more important,“ said Doughty. ”And I think the guys were sick of talking about why we were doing so bad on the road.

“So we decided to turn it around and start winning some.”

Williams said the Kings’ playoff hunt has been helped by the team’s veteran experience.

“We have been through a lot together, we have been through ups and downs,” he said.

“There’s not really a lot we haven’t experienced. We’re still learning. We have a team that I feel is able to get to another level when we need too.”

NOTES: Canucks LW Ronalds Kenins returned to the lineup after being scratched the previous two games. ... Vancouver D Dan Hamhuis played in his 800th NHL game. ... Canucks RW Derek Dorsett already passed his career high of 13 assists set during the 2010-11 season. ... Vancouver plays nine of its remaining 15 games at home. ... The Canucks’ homestand continues Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. ... C Jarret Stoll played in his 500th game with the Kings. .... Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick started his sixth consecutive game and 23rd in the past 24. ... Los Angeles won its previous two games against Vancouver, outshooting the Canucks 76-35. ...The Kings play nine of their final 15 games on the road. ... The Kings return home to face the Nashville Predators on Saturday.