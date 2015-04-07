Sedin hits milestone as Canucks defeat Kings in SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- It was another milestone in an already-brilliant career, but for center Henrik Sedin, the win was more important than his personal accomplishment.

Sedin earned the 700th assist of his NHL career as the Vancouver Canucks scored a 2-1 shootout victory to defeat the Los Angeles Kings Monday night and move closer to clinching an NHL playoff spot.

Henrik Sedin showed some of his magic to set up left winger Daniel Sedin to tie the game 1-1 at 9:54 of the third period. The Canucks captain took the puck behind the Kings’ net, then sent a backhand pass back to his twin brother, who beat L.A. goaltender Jonathan Quick with a high, hard shot.

”It was a big goal for us,“ said Henrik Sedin, who earned a standing ovation from the crowd at Rogers Arena. ”I knew he was going to be there.

“He was open, he hit it top shelf.”

Henrik Sedin shrugged off the importance of 700 assists.

“If you play long enough, and you are mostly injury free, you are going to reach some numbers,” said the 14-year veteran. “I don’t know how big the number is.”

Left winger Chris Higgins won the game in the shootout. The third Canucks shooter, he went wide on Quick, waited for him to go down, then put a shot over his shoulder.

”I kind of watch the other shooters before me,“ said Higgins. ”That’s the nice thing about going third is you can kind of see how he is lining up on shooters.

“He’s a tough goalie to beat so I am happy it went in.”

The win improved the Canucks’ record to 46-29-5 for 97 points and strengthened their hold on second place in the Pacific Division.

The overtime loss means the Kings have a 39-25-15 record for 93 points, leaving the defending Stanley Cup champions out of the final wild-card playoff spot in the Western Conference.

“It was a tough loss for sure,” said center Jarret Stoll. “We have three games left to take care of our own business.”

Left winger Dwight King scored 73 seconds into the first period to give the Kings a 1-0 lead.

Canucks goaltender Eddie Lack, who finished the night with 36 stops, made several brilliant saves to keep the Canucks in the game. In the second period, he stopped L.A. center Anze Kopitar on a breakaway.

”We had chances in the second and the third to make it a two-goal game and we just didn’t do it,“ said Kopitar. ”It came back to bite us.

“Everything is obviously very important right now.”

The Canucks win at home follows a 4-1 victory over the Kings in L.A. The two victories help build Vancouver’s confidence against a team it has had trouble against in the past.

”I said after a lot of games this year we are playing well enough to beat them,“ said Henrik Sedin. ”We have crept closer and closer to get a win.

“After we got that one in L.A., we realized we can beat this team.”

Lack said he tried not to get frustrated after the Kings took the early lead.

”I just tried to focus on the process and not get too high and too low,“ he said. ”It was a great atmosphere and really fun playing.

“I just tried to think about my technique and not get too carried away.”

Defenseman Drew Doughty said the Kings can’t dwell on the loss.

“Both teams were playing hard,” he said. “It was a game we wanted to win and we didn‘t. We’re going to have to move on.”

Vancouver defenseman Kevin Bieksa said the emotions on the ice make it feel like a playoff game.

“They are good games to play this time of the season,” he said. “You get used to playing under the pressure and the intense moments.”

NOTES: Canucks C Henrik Sedin has registered 50 or more assists eight times in his career. ... RW Radim Vrbata is the first Canuck since LW Daniel Sedin in 2011-12 to score 30 or more goals. ... G Ryan Miller, out since Feb. 22 with torn knee ligaments, is expected to play in one of Vancouver’s two remaining regular-season games. ... C Brad Richardson (ankle) and RW Zack Kassian (back) remain on the Vancouver injured list. ... The Canucks host Arizona on Thursday. ... Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick leads NHL goaltenders with 18 penalty minutes, 10 more than any other goalie. ... The Kings tied a franchise record by allowing just 10 shots in beating Colorado 3-1 win Saturday. ... The Kings won their previous two games in Vancouver this season by a combined 7-2 score. ... Los Angeles’ three-game road trip continues in Edmonton on Tuesday and Calgary on Thursday.