Canucks top Kings for first three-game win streak

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Jared McCann and Ryan Miller helped the Vancouver Canucks salvage some respect on home ice Monday night.

McCann scored the winning goal and Miller recorded 40 saves -- including 20 in the third period -- as the Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 Monday night.

The Canucks, long out of the playoffs, posted their third consecutive win. Before Monday, Vancouver (30-36-13) failed in eight attempts to record a three-game win streak. The victory was only the Canucks’ 14th at home.

“We want something to build on,” said McCann, a 19-year-old rookie. “We’re not going to mail the season in. We’re looking to play these last games really hard and carry it over into next season.”

McCann’s goal on a breakaway at 19:27 of the second period stood up as the winner. He lifted a forehand over sprawling Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick.

“The puck was rolling on me a bit when I first got it,” McCann said. “It wouldn’t sit down for me. I just tried to make a move, and I got lucky.”

The Kings (46-28-5) absorbed their sixth loss in eight games and missed a chance to move into first place in the Pacific Division ahead of the Ducks. Anaheim, which has four remaining games, is one point ahead of Los Angeles, which has three games left.

McCann scored for only the second time in 36 games. He was converted into a left winger from his usual center position because of a lack of strength in the faceoff circle.

“Jared McCann’s goal was a great goal,” Canucks coach Willie Desjardins said. “That’s a goal-scorer’s goal. When he took off, you could see his speed and his skill. There was lots of good things out of Jared’s game.”

After McCann broke a 2-2 tie, Miller shut out the Kings in the third period.

“We’re happy with the wins, but we know where we stand,” Miller said. “We know (the team’s record is) not good enough and we’re on the outside looking in. At least on my part, I feel like there’s a foundation to be laid.”

Emerson Etem and Jannik Hansen also tallied for the Canucks.

Tyler Toffoli, with his career-high 30th goal of the season, and Kyle Clifford scored for Los Angeles, while Quick made 21 saves.

“We got to get the top guys firing for sure, that’s my job and (the players’) responsibility,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “Our top guys are our captains and our best players, and I think ... Jeff (Carter) and (Milan Lucic) and Tyler (Toffoli), they have played really well. ... Our other top guys have not played very well since we got a playoff spot.”

Sutter was disappointed that his club allowed goals in the final minutes of both the first and second periods after holding 1-0 and 2-1 leads.

Toffoli opened the scoring at the six-minute mark of the first as he put in the rebound off a Drew Doughty shot from a sharp angle. Miller lost track of the puck, and the unmarked Toffoli tapped it into an open net.

The Kings had a chance to go ahead while they were short-handed, but Miller robbed Toffoli on a breakaway as he attempted a backhand deke.

Los Angeles controlled most of the play in the opening 20 minutes, enjoying a decisive edge in shots. However, the Canucks got lucky with 13 seconds left in the first as Derek Dorsett’s snap shot went in off Etem. The goal was the second in two games for Etem, who now has five on the season.

Clifford put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 9:15 of the second period as he tapped in a cross-ice pass from Andy Andreoff on a two-on-one after the left winger waited for a teammate to catch up with him.

Hansen drew the Canucks even on a five-on-three power play at 14:22 of the second period, firing in Henrik Sedin’s pass across the goalmouth. The right winger made good after flubbing a pass on a virtually identical play moments earlier.

The Canucks have recorded their three-game win streak -- after nine consecutive losses -- against the top teams in the Pacific Division, but Sedin said the accomplishment means nothing.

“It would have been nice to get it earlier,” Sedin said. “We’ve got three games to go and we’re out of (the playoffs), so it doesn’t mean much.”

However, Desjardins offered a different view.

“We’re playing better, so I’d put a little bit (of credence) into it,” he said.

NOTES: Vancouver rookie RW Jake Virtanen returned to the lineup after completing a two-game suspension for a late hit on San Jose’s Roman Polak. ... Los Angeles’ Darryl Sutter served in his 1,200th NHL game as a head coach. ... Canucks LW Derek Dorsett returned to action after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Kings D Alec Martinez sat out due to an undisclosed injury. Sutter declined to provide an update. “You’ll get nothing from (the) coaching staff for the rest of the year, until September, about the status regarding players,” Sutter said. ... As a result of the injury to Martinez, D Jamie McBain drew into the Kings lineup for the first time since Feb. 27 against Buffalo. He was a healthy scratch for 18 consecutive games.